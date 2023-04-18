On Tuesday, the Spartans and Broncos announced games on Sept. 2, 2028, and on Aug. 30, 2031. Both games will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The Michigan State football program has scheduled home games well into the future to play in-state foe Western Michigan .

MSU now has three future contests currently planned versus WMU as the two programs previously announced a game in Spartan Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.

In the most recent meeting, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan by a final score of 35-13 in the 2022 season opener in East Lansing.

The Spartans lead the all-time series against the Broncos by a tally of 15-2. Michigan State has won 13 games in a row versus Western Michigan, dating back to 1921. WMU's only two victories against MSU came back in 1917 and 1919.

Almost every game in the series has taken place in East Lansing, with 15 of the 16 contests being played there. Of course, the next three games will be played at Spartan Stadium as well. The Spartans visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo in 2015, which was a 37-24 victory for MSU.