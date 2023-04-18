Michigan State football sets future games versus Western Michigan
The Michigan State football program has scheduled home games well into the future to play in-state foe Western Michigan.
On Tuesday, the Spartans and Broncos announced games on Sept. 2, 2028, and on Aug. 30, 2031. Both games will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
MSU now has three future contests currently planned versus WMU as the two programs previously announced a game in Spartan Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
In the most recent meeting, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan by a final score of 35-13 in the 2022 season opener in East Lansing.
The Spartans lead the all-time series against the Broncos by a tally of 15-2. Michigan State has won 13 games in a row versus Western Michigan, dating back to 1921. WMU's only two victories against MSU came back in 1917 and 1919.
Almost every game in the series has taken place in East Lansing, with 15 of the 16 contests being played there. Of course, the next three games will be played at Spartan Stadium as well. The Spartans visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo in 2015, which was a 37-24 victory for MSU.
Michigan State full 2023 schedule and future non-conference opponents
(Home games in all caps)
2023
Sept. 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9: RICHMOND
Sept. 16: WASHINGTON
Sept. 23: MARYLAND
Sept. 30: at Iowa
Oct. 7: Bye
Oct. 14: at Rutgers
Oct. 21: MICHIGAN
Oct. 28: at Minnesota
Nov. 4: NEBRASKA
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: at Indiana
Nov. 25: PENN STATE
2024
Aug. 31: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 14: LOUISIANA
Sept. 21: at Boston College
2025
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 6: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 20: BOSTON COLLEGE
2026
Sept. 5: TOLEDO
Sept. 12: EASTERN MICHIGAN
2027
Sept. 11: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2028
Sept. 2: WESTERN MICHIGAN
2029
Sept. 8: OREGON
2030
Aug. 31: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 7: at Oregon
2031
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN
2032
Sept. 11: at BYU