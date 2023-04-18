News More News
Michigan State football sets future games versus Western Michigan

Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 on Sept. 2, 2022
Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 on Sept. 2, 2022 (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan O'Bleness • Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
@ryanobleness

The Michigan State football program has scheduled home games well into the future to play in-state foe Western Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Spartans and Broncos announced games on Sept. 2, 2028, and on Aug. 30, 2031. Both games will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

MSU now has three future contests currently planned versus WMU as the two programs previously announced a game in Spartan Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.

In the most recent meeting, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan by a final score of 35-13 in the 2022 season opener in East Lansing.

The Spartans lead the all-time series against the Broncos by a tally of 15-2. Michigan State has won 13 games in a row versus Western Michigan, dating back to 1921. WMU's only two victories against MSU came back in 1917 and 1919.

Almost every game in the series has taken place in East Lansing, with 15 of the 16 contests being played there. Of course, the next three games will be played at Spartan Stadium as well. The Spartans visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo in 2015, which was a 37-24 victory for MSU.

Michigan State full 2023 schedule and future non-conference opponents 

(Home games in all caps)

2023
Sept. 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9: RICHMOND
Sept. 16: WASHINGTON
Sept. 23: MARYLAND
Sept. 30: at Iowa
Oct. 7: Bye
Oct. 14: at Rutgers
Oct. 21: MICHIGAN
Oct. 28: at Minnesota
Nov. 4: NEBRASKA
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: at Indiana
Nov. 25: PENN STATE

2024
Aug. 31: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 14: LOUISIANA
Sept. 21: at Boston College

2025
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 6: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 20: BOSTON COLLEGE

2026
Sept. 5: TOLEDO
Sept. 12: EASTERN MICHIGAN

2027
Sept. 11: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2028
Sept. 2: WESTERN MICHIGAN

2029
Sept. 8: OREGON

2030
Aug. 31: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 7: at Oregon

2031
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN

2032
Sept. 11: at BYU

