A starting time for Mel Tucker’s debut as Michigan State’s head football coach has finally been announced.

The Spartans will open the 2020 football season at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Spartan Stadium, the Big Ten announced on Monday.

The game will be televised on BTN.

As previously announced by the Big Ten Conference on Sept. 16, fans will not be allowed in attendance this season, with a possible exception of student-athlete or staff family members. In addition, tailgating will not be permitted on the Michigan State campus.

In addition to TV coverage, radio broadcasts of all games will be available on the statewide TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; on Michigan State's official athletic website, msuspartans.com; and on the official Michigan State Athletics app.

As for the start times of other Big Ten games for the opening weekend, conference play will begin on Friday night, Oct. 23 with Illinois playing at Wisconsin (8 p.m./BTN).

The Big Ten announced four other Friday night games. Michigan State will not participate in any of those games. Those games include:

Minnesota at Maryland (Friday, Oct. 30), 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Iowa at Minnesota (Friday, Nov. 20), TBD, BTN.

Purdue at Minnesota (Friday, Nov. 20), TBD, BTN.

Nebraska at Iowa (Friday, Nov. 27), TBD, FOX or FS1