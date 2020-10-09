 Michigan State Football Schedule
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-09 21:54:08 -0500') }} football

V-Cast: The lastest on Michigan State football practice and prep

SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni and SpartanMag.com Associate Editor Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest news and topics from Michigan State preseason football practice.

In this edition, Comparoni & Konyndyk discuss Mel Tucker's comments on the Michigan State QB picture, Harlon Barnett's information on cornerback development, Tom Izzo's three new captains, plus viewpoints on Michigan State's offensive tackle situation without Jordan Reid, and the running back pool of talent.

This week's V-Cast is required viewing for astute Michigan State football fans thirty for football conversation.

{{ article.author_name }}