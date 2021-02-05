SpartanMag - Spartans' 2021 football schedule announced: Four observations

Michigan State and the Big Ten announced its revised schedules for the 2021 football season on Friday.

Some observations regarding MSU’s schedule:

* The second portion of Michigan State’s contract with Miami remains on for 2021. Miami was unable to play at Michigan State in 2020 due to the revamped COVID-19 schedule. However, Michigan State is honoring the second half of that contract by playing at Miami in 2021.

* Michigan State will have a bye week prior to the Michigan game on Oct. 30.

* Michigan State will end the season against Penn State for the first time since 2016.

Michigan State has been scheduled to end the season against Penn State 18 times since 1994.

This will mark the first time since 2016 that Michigan State will end the regular season against the Nittany Lions.

The series was interrupted from 2011-13 during the Leaders and Legends era of Big Ten divisional play.

Michigan State and Penn State met in mid-season games from 2017 to 2020.

* MSU’s divisional crossover opponents are Nebraska and Northwestern. Seven months out, those appear to be a pair of challenging opponents, but probably not as difficult as an Iowa or a Wisconsin.

However, analyzing schedules months in advance is always a tricky proposition. At this time last year, observers would have assumed that Wisconsin and Minnesota were the heavyweights of the Big Ten West, however neither team finished with a winning record in 2020.

Meanwhile, Northwestern rebounded from a 3-9 record in 2019 to go 7-2, win the Big Ten West, with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Auburn.

Northwestern’s storybook bounce-back season in 2020 was led by transfer portal quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Ramsey is not returning for sixth senior season in 2021.

Michigan State upset No. 14 Northwestern, 29-20, on Nov. 28 this past season.

Nebraska went 3-5 in 2020 with wins over Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers in the third year under head coach Scott Frost. Frost has yet to have a winning season at Nebraska, going 4-8, 5-7 and 3-5 in his first three years.