The Big Ten abruptly released its revised football schedule for 2020 and Michigan State will get a severe test right out of the games.

Michigan State will play host to Minnesota in the season opener on Sept. 5, marking the debut of first-year head coach Mel Tucker. That game is expected to be played in an empty stadium due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This epitomizes ‘fluid situation,’ ” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the Chicago Tribune. “Just because we release a schedule doesn’t mean we are going to play.”

Big Ten officials have called the conference slate a "collapsible" schedule, allowing games to be shifted or rescheduled in the event of postponenments due to quarantines.

The Big Ten's opening week is scheduled to be played without a marquee game, due to the possibility that the opening week’s games could be moved to Nov. 28, which is an open weekend for all Big Ten teams.

The revised Big Ten schedule eliminated all non-conference games. Each Big Ten team plays its six divisional opponents and four crossover games against teams from the opposite division.

MSU’s four crossover games against Big Ten West teams will be against Minnesota, Northwestern, Nebraska and Iowa.

MSU’s five home opponents are Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Indiana.

MSU’s five road opponents are Maryland, Penn State, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska.

MSU’s rivalry game against Michigan is scheduled to be played in week five on Oct. 3.

There are no cupcakes in a schedule made up entirely of Big Ten opponents, but MSU will get manageable opponents in two of its first three games - with Maryland and Northwestern facing the Spartans in weeks two and three.

However, MSU then has a three-game gauntlet against Penn State (road), Michigan (road) and Ohio State (home).

The revised schedule moved MSU’s game vs Michigan from East Lansing to Ann Arbor this year. With no fans expected to attend these games, a road contest at Michigan won’t be quite as daunting as usual. The bigger question is whether playing at Michigan for a second straight year means MSU will be guaranteed to flip-flop next year and have the Wolverines visit Spartan Stadium in 2022, or if the regularly scheduled slate for 2022 will remain in place, which means a resumption of the Spartans facing Ohio State and Michigan on the road during odd-numbered years.

As for the Big Ten East powers, Michigan’s toughest crossover games will be against Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Penn State toughest crossover games will be against Iowa and Nebraska.

Ohio State’s toughest crossover games will be against Iowa and Nebraska.

Michigan is scheduled to play Ohio State in week seven on Oct. 24, marking the first time since 1942 that the Big Ten’s most famous rivalry game won’t be played in the regular season finale.

The Big Ten is moving the OSU-Michigan game to mid-season in order to provide the best chance of having the game played amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

As for the Spartans' season-opening opponent, Minnesota - in its fourth year under head coach P.J. Fleck - returns eight starters on offense, including second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Tanner Morgan. But first-first team All-Big Ten wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced earlier this week he will opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Minnesota is coming off its best season in 60 years, going 11-2 and beating Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

