Jayden Reed and Elijah Collins can’t disclose the nuances of Michigan State’s offense, led by new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. But they like what they see so far.

Michigan State’s offense has been mired near the bottom of the national rankings in total offense since 2016, a year after former offensive coordinator Dave Warner engineered the most successful offense in school history. A change in offensive coordinator last year, with Warner demoted and Brad Salem promoted, resulted in more use of spread formations, a few new concepts in the pass game, but another year ranked outside of the national Top 100 in total offense (No. 104).

With Mark Dantonio having retired in February, and new head coach Mel Tucker hiring Johnson as offensive coordinator, alterations are in order again in East Lansing.

If last year at Colorado is any indication, don’t expect any high-wire, revolutionary changes for the Spartan offense - but there will be differences. Last year when Johnson and Tucker were at Colorado, the Buffaloes ranked No. 100 in the nation in total offense with a system that occasionally used uptempo concepts and looked to establish balance through the air and ground, not unlike MSU’s approach during Dantonio’s good and mediocre years.

In yards per play, which is more generally recognized by football insiders as the most telling of team offensive stats, Michigan State ranked a slightly more respectable No. 93 in the country last year. Colorado was No. 81.

Tucker intends to build the offense at Michigan State the same way he saw offenses constructed in his previous stays at Georgia, Alabama and LSU under Kirby Smart and Nick Saban. Saban eventually evolved from two-back, power-first, huddling offenses in favor of uptempo and spread concepts. But Saban’s Alabama teams have always put a premium on winning at the line of scrimmage and being able to run the ball in tight situations. Michigan State, under Tucker, would eventually like to get to a similar place.

“I believe in old school football, playing the game the way it’s meant to be played - physical,” Tucker said. “Win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, being able to run the ball on our teams, being able to stop the run, create explosive plays on offense, prevent the big play on defense, take care of the ball on offense, hold people to low numbers on defense and be relentless and flawless on special teams.”

Those are time-honored clichés, but the part about being explosive on offense isn’t just lip service for the Tucker era. Look for the new Spartan offense to probe the deep third of the field more often than in the Dantonio era. That doesn’t mean Michigan State will air it out every other play, but it will happen more often than what seemed like once-per-game in the previous regime, a reluctance which frustrated Spartan fans during lean seasons.

Last year, Michigan State gained 30 yards or more on only only 12 of its 464 pass attempts. That percentage (2.59) ranked No. 125 out of 130 in the country.

Limited by middling personnel and widespread youth at running back and on the offensive line, Colorado didn’t have the most dazzling success in terms of offensive explosiveness last year, but the Buffaloes regularly took deep shots. That philosophy has continued in the meeting rooms at Michigan State. Spartan offensive players are receptive.

“I think vertically, that will be a big change from last year to this year - vertical threats, in my opinion,” said Reed, a talented sophomore wide receiver transfer from Western Michigan.