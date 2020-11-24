SpartanMag - PRESSER: Tucker: 'More time to hammer the culture'

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker discussed his team's plans for Thanksgiving practice week, looked back on last week's brief scrimmaging, and looked ahead to Northwestern's physical defense during his weekend press conference.

As for the extra practices last week as a result of the Maryland cancelation, he said it offered "more time to hammer the culture."

He also was asked about Naquan Jones, James Ohonba, the quarterback situation and more.