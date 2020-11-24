East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker gave no indication as to who will start at quarterback on Saturday against Northwestern during his weekly press conference, Tuesday.

“It’s going to be an ongoing thing this week,” Tucker said.

Junior Rocky Lombardi started the first four games. He threw for 300-plus yards in his first two starts, including a 17-of-32 performance for 323 yards in a 27-24 victory over Michigan on Oct. 31.

However, Lombardi threw three interceptions in a 17-of-37 performance (227 yards) in a 49-7 loss at Iowa. Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter of Michigan State's 24-0 loss to Indiana. He was 3-of-7 with two interceptions in that game.

Redshirt-freshman Payton Thorne sparked some energy for the offense. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 110 yards and added a 38-yard run on a zone read keeper. Thorne misfired high on one interception.

Tucker didn't comment on either quarterback. Instead, he talked about broad-based philosophy rather than revealing whether there was clarity in terms of one quarterback moving ahead of the other.

“The clarity comes in terms of it being a reminder and reinforces that competition is what this is all about," Tucker said. "There’s nothing set in stone. Everyone has got to compete. It doesn’t have anything to do with what you’ve done in the past. It’s what you’ve done most recently and you’re only as good as your next play. That’s the world we live in, the nature of our existence.

"Players and coaches understand that and take pride in consistency in performance, proving yourself every day, a chip on your shoulder every day, willing to compete. When you have enough guys like that, that’s when you start to cement your culture. And then you want competition, you welcome competition, you want to play good teams, and you have a chip on your shoulder every day and you feel like you have to prove yourself. That’s what you’re working toward. And when you have moe days to prepare, that’s just more time to hammer the culture."

Michigan State's culture will get a stern test on Saturday, as will Michigan State's quarterbacks, when the Spartans play host to No. 11 ranked Northwestern on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.