With just a week left in July and fall camp soon to begin after Big Ten Media Days this week, it is time for the release of the annual Cleveland.com preseason media poll.

Published early this morning, Michigan State was picked fifth in the Big Ten East Division by voters. It marks the second time in the Mel Tucker era the Spartans have been tabbed for a fifth place finish, last being picked fifth in the 2020 preseason poll. The worst result was 2021 when MSU was picked to finish in last place, and the best result was in 2022 when the Spartans were picked to finish fourth.

Two-time Big Ten champion Michigan was selected to three-peat by voters, edging Ohio State by a wide margin in votes. The Wolverines garnered 27 out of 37 votes for first place compared to the Buckeyes eight. Penn State earned just two.

As for the rest of the East Division race, the order of the top three matches the vote totals for who will win the league, followed by Maryland in fourth place. Behind the Spartans are Rutgers and Indiana in that respective order.

The vote totals only differ from the results of last season's division race in that IU and RU are flipped in this year's poll compared to the standings last year. The Hoosiers finished the race in sixth place and the Scarlet Knights finished seventh.

Out in the West Division, the picture is a bit more heated in the results for the winner. Wisconsin was picked to win the race with 20 first-place votes, but Iowa trailed by just four votes. Minnesota also received one vote to win the division race, ending up as third place as a result in the league race as picked by voters. Illinois was picked fourth, Nebraska fifth, and defending West Division champion Purdue was selected sixth by the voters. Under an interim head coach for the season and currently embroiled in controversy over hazing allegations, Northwestern was picked to finish in seventh place in the west. The Wildcats received 36 out of 37 votes for last place.

This year will mark the final season of divisional play. The Big Ten East Division has won every league title since the creation of the current division alignment in 2014. Since creating divisions in 2011 with the addition of the Huskers, only Wisconsin has won a conference championship title, doing so in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012. With the addition of UCLA and USC next season, the league will move to a new format with a mixture of protected rivalry games and "two-play" opponents.

Since 2011, Cleveland.com has also taken over responsibility for the preseason media poll. During that span, OSU has been selected the preseason champion eight times, the Wolverines three (counting 2023's results), while MSU (2014) and UNL (2011) were also picked once each. Beat writers from all 14 Big Ten teams were invited to participate in this year's poll, as were some who cover the entire league or have a national perspective.