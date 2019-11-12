News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 13:57:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan State Football Notebook: 'Play harder than hard'

Elijah Collins is coming off his most productive game as a Spartan. Now, the freshman running back will look to continue that success against Michigan.
Elijah Collins is coming off his most productive game as a Spartan. Now, the freshman running back will look to continue that success against Michigan. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Back at the start of September the game between Michigan State and Michigan looked as if it would be a likely match-up between a pair of Top 25 teams. Michigan is a Top 25 team heading into the ann...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}