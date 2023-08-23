In his new role in East Lansing, Lupinetti will help with evaluating prospects, setting up the recruiting board, actively recruiting prospects, managing others in the department, and overall recruiting and personnel strategy and philosophy, and more.

Michigan State announced today the addition of Lino Lupinetti to its recruiting staff. Most recently the director of player personnel at Virginia Tech , Lupinetti joins the MSU staff as director of recruiting and personnel strategy.

Lupinetti attended the University of Pittsburgh where he also worked as a football recruiting student assistant from 2017 to 2019. He was hired by the Hokies as a football recruiting assistant in 2019 and later was promoted after two seasons to assistant director of player personnel. Lupinetti was named director one year later before departing the staff in May 2023. During his tenure, Virginia Tech signed the No. 6-ranked class in the Atlantic Coast Conference's 2022 cycle and boasted two four-star prospects in its 2023 class.

While working in the personnel department at Virginia Tech, Lupinetti helped plan and execute visits to campus by prospects, including official and unofficial visits, camps, and game day visits. He assisted with player evaluations and management of the Hokies' recruiting board.

Lupinetti is the latest in several staff moves by the Spartans' recruiting and personnel team following the hiring of Mark Diethorn as executive director of player personnel back on May 1. Diethorn worked with Lupinetti at both Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech before he was hired on at MSU.

Most recently, Tyler Johnson and Jenna Learn were brought onto Michigan State’s staff as the director of recruiting operations and director of on-campus recruiting, respectively. MSU also recently elevated Darius Hicks to director of scouting. He spent the spring semester as a defensive analyst for MSU

Other recent hires to the staff include Sam Kukura as assistant director of player personnel. Kukura joined MSU after the past two seasons with Pittsburgh. He has also spent time as tight ends coach at Slippery Rock University (Division II) and as a graduate assistant/special teams quality control assistant at Akron.

Sean Levy remains the director of player personnel. He was originally hired as player personnel coordinator by head coach Mel Tucker, which was his role in 2020 and 2021 before becoming assistant director of player personnel in 2022 and taking over his current post in 2023.