1. New Strength Staff Is 'Moving The Rock'





I keep hearing from players and parents of players that there is a lot of excitement around new strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak. There’s a new energy in that department, and Novak’s expertise is breathing fuel into the football program.

Ken Mannie did a great job as strength coach for decades, but the players are seeing that things are on an uptick with Novak now running the operation, the same way that Mannie provided a much-needed recharge to the strength program when he arrived in 1995.

“It’s awesome,” said senior center Matt Allen. “I love Coach Novak a lot.”

Novak is the shot caller right now. Big Ten teams have the freedom to meet and workout for 12 hours a week, under the new fall rules. Mel Tucker made the decision, the day after the Aug. 11 postponement, to turn this period into a makeshift winter conditioning season.

Tucker felt good about the X’s and O’s understanding that the players brought into the four days of camp practice the Spartans staged in early August. They had a decent handle on the base concepts of the schemes, due to all of the Zoom meetings that took place in the spring and early summer.

Rather than spending time going over more of the installation, Tucker feels it’s more important to improve the bodies of his players. They can get back to X’s and O’s and scheme installation, possibly even in pads, when the Big Ten revisits practice protocols in October.

For now, Novak has the whistle. The reviews from players have been extremely positive.

“One thing that I really love about Coach Novak is that there’s always a reason behind doing what we’re doing,” Allen said. “They have a lot of purpose behind everything that they do. It’s never just like: Do this because I told you to. It’s like: Do this because it’s going to provide this for you. Or do this because then you’ll be faster by running certain ways.

“Whenever he gives us that reason there’s reassurance and it makes us want to work harder as a unit and as a team because we know why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Novak came aboard as MSU’s new strength and conditioning coach in February. Previously, he was head strength coach at Central Michigan and Florida IMG Academy. Prior to that, he spent 11 years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tennessee Titans.

This is the biggest rig Novak has ever run, and he’s flooring it.

“It’s very planned-out and very specific training to us, personally,” Allen said.

Prior to the Big Ten’s postponement, Tucker knew there was a good chance the conference would pull the plug on the season. If and when that happened, Tucker was ready to slide quickly into the next phase of player development.

That day came during the afternoon of Aug. 11. Tucker received word midway through practice that the Big Ten had decided to postpone the season. Tucker pulled the team off the field, told them the news, and told them to get ready to report the next day for de facto winter conditioning.

“When they came out with the news it was like another punch to the stomach,” Allen said. “It took the air out of us for a second but right after they told us the news, we had that team meeting and Coach Tucker and Coach Novak told us we were getting right back into things the next day.”

Players were divided into workout groups, and a schedule was created to hit the weights early on the morning of Aug. 12.

This roster was behind schedule in terms of weight training. Tucker gave Novak the green flag to begin the makeover.

“They’ve been very good with everything,” Allen said of the strength staff. “Honestly, I’m excited for the future of Spartan football and excited for the future of this season.”

2. Some Players Feel Good About The Pause

Last week in Big Ten country, we heard about players who are/were trying to save the fall season. We’ve heard about the “let them play” movement. The movement is pretty much dead.

At Michigan State, the movement never gained momentum.