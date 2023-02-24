I can't say that this was the position group coaching transition that I expected to write about early in the offseason. After watching a top-15 ranking crumble to fringe bowl eligibility, and then sink lower, I wasn't expecting the Michigan State football intelligentsia to stand pat and double down on coaching staff continuity.

I certainly did not foresee that the only major departure from the MSU coaching staff would be defensive line coach Marco Coleman making a move back to Georgia Tech.

While I would never begrudge someone for leaving to coach their alma mater, it was disappointing to see Coleman go, as he had molded the defensive line into arguably the best position group on the team. With promising youngsters under his tutelage, there was palpable excitement for the future.

Into the fray steps Diron Reynolds. After rising through the grad assistant ranks following a career at Wake Forest, Reynolds spent roughly a decade in the NFL coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball. Coming back to college, he worked as a defensive line coach at Oklahoma and Stanford before taking the position at Michigan State. At every step, he has been lauded as an excellent technician, teacher, and fundamentals coach. At Michigan State, Reynolds will of course work side-by-side with pass-rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan.

It is very difficult to watch a position group within the structure of a defense and isolate what is the result of coaching, and what is the result of a talented player excelling on the field. However, I think that in looking at short-yardage situations, the fundamentals of linemen are accentuated. In particular, things like strike power, pad level and hand placement are all technique aspects that generally require coaching to develop at the collegiate level.

In looking at Stanford's games last year, where Reynolds most recently coached, the Cardinal played one game against a Big-Ten style (large and athletic offensive line with complex gap schemes, active tight ends, etc.) team: Notre Dame. Stanford earned a 16-14 upset win over the Fighting Irish, and the defensive line came up big in several high-leverage, short-yardage situations, and responded well to some very familiar blocking schemes in ways that betray sound coaching.