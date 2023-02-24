Michigan State Film Room: Defensive line thoughts
I can't say that this was the position group coaching transition that I expected to write about early in the offseason. After watching a top-15 ranking crumble to fringe bowl eligibility, and then sink lower, I wasn't expecting the Michigan State football intelligentsia to stand pat and double down on coaching staff continuity.
I certainly did not foresee that the only major departure from the MSU coaching staff would be defensive line coach Marco Coleman making a move back to Georgia Tech.
While I would never begrudge someone for leaving to coach their alma mater, it was disappointing to see Coleman go, as he had molded the defensive line into arguably the best position group on the team. With promising youngsters under his tutelage, there was palpable excitement for the future.
Into the fray steps Diron Reynolds. After rising through the grad assistant ranks following a career at Wake Forest, Reynolds spent roughly a decade in the NFL coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball. Coming back to college, he worked as a defensive line coach at Oklahoma and Stanford before taking the position at Michigan State. At every step, he has been lauded as an excellent technician, teacher, and fundamentals coach. At Michigan State, Reynolds will of course work side-by-side with pass-rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan.
It is very difficult to watch a position group within the structure of a defense and isolate what is the result of coaching, and what is the result of a talented player excelling on the field. However, I think that in looking at short-yardage situations, the fundamentals of linemen are accentuated. In particular, things like strike power, pad level and hand placement are all technique aspects that generally require coaching to develop at the collegiate level.
In looking at Stanford's games last year, where Reynolds most recently coached, the Cardinal played one game against a Big-Ten style (large and athletic offensive line with complex gap schemes, active tight ends, etc.) team: Notre Dame. Stanford earned a 16-14 upset win over the Fighting Irish, and the defensive line came up big in several high-leverage, short-yardage situations, and responded well to some very familiar blocking schemes in ways that betray sound coaching.
Facing a fourth-and-2 with the defensive players' backs against the goal line, Stanford rolls out some variation of a bear defense and is able to get excellent penetration, swamping a jet sweep. While the play is consummated by the second and third levels rallying to the ball, of particular interest here is noting how quickly the defensive lineman in the right side A gap gets off the ball. On that note, the entire left side of the defensive line (boundary side) gets off the ball well, and displays active hands getting into the backfield, though they do not make the play.
Something MSU sees a lot in Big Ten play is the split zone series. Split zone consists of the offensive line blocking in one direction, with a "splitter," usually a tight end or H-back, coming the opposite way of the zone blocking to "kick out" the end man on the backside.
Above, the line blocks left, the H-back kicks right, and the offensive line doubles both defensive tackles, a play known as "duo."
With both tackles being double-teamed, the defensive line cannot be reasonably expected to defeat this play. The expectation should be to keep the second and third levels of the defense clean, free from "climbers" — blockers who chip an already blocked man and look for someone deeper in the defense to block.
This is done perfectly by the line. Though this play results in a touchdown, it is solely the fault of the linebacker who goes to the wrong hole at first action (see the leftmost Stanford linebacker bury himself in the A gap), and the safety who doesn't fill fast enough, and allows a bounce for a score. The defensive linemen did their job to a T, particularly the rightward defensive end who "shuffles," and doesn't crash down on the mesh point, which would allow for a quarterback keeper on a zone read.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news