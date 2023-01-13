Michigan State had a second road game in a row -- this one a late Friday matchup at Illinois -- in what posed the toughest crowd environment of the season to date. The Spartans led for just over half the game, but floundered late on a strong Illini surge to fall 75-66. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Michigan State and moves MSU to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. Illinois improved to 12-5 on the victory and extended a win streak of its own to three.

A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans in scoring with 20 points while Tyons Walker added 14 and Joey Hauser 11. Hauser also notched a double-double leading the team on the glass with 11 rebounds. Jaden Akins added six points while leading the Spartans with two steals. Carson Cooper added six points as well while he and Walker both added a steal each. Dain Jainja led the Illinois with 20 points while Matthew Mayer added 19 to go with six blocks. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 17 as well for Illini in double figures scoring. Michigan State struggled from deep on the night, going 0-of-7 from 3-point range. The game marks just the second game in the last eight seasons MSU has failed to score a 3-pointer. The other game in that span came on the road March 4, 2021 in a 0-of-9 outing at Michigan. Also of concern is that Malik Hall appeared to have injured his left ankle, the same that he rolled against Michigan, late in the second half. He was noticeably limping during the ensuing defensive possession and went to the bench in the media timeout that followed with 7:26 remaining and did not return to the game.

The first half was a back and forth affair that saw the lead change or tie 15 times. Illinois had the success early on, building a lead as high as five, up 15-10 with 12:42 left in the half. That came on a pair of free throws for Illinois following a technical foul on MSU head coach Tom Izzo who was upset at a perceived shooting foul by the Illini on the Spartans' offensive end. Overall on the night, Illinois was called for just 11 personal fouls to the Spartans' 18. Just minutes later, Michigan State used an 8-0 run to build up a 25-19 lead with 8:43 remaining. A 7-0 Illini run swung it back to the final Illinois lead of the half, up 26-25 before Michigan State could respond. The Spartans would go on to later build a 35-28 lead. The teams closed out the half with Michigan State up 37-33 heading into the locker room. MSU dominated inside in the first half, scoring 28 points inside the paint including 11-of-16 on layups. The Illini did notch seven of the team's 10 blocks on the night in the opening half.

