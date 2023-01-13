Michigan State falls 75-66 at Illinois after second-half surge by Illini
Michigan State had a second road game in a row -- this one a late Friday matchup at Illinois -- in what posed the toughest crowd environment of the season to date. The Spartans led for just over half the game, but floundered late on a strong Illini surge to fall 75-66.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Michigan State and moves MSU to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. Illinois improved to 12-5 on the victory and extended a win streak of its own to three.
A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans in scoring with 20 points while Tyons Walker added 14 and Joey Hauser 11. Hauser also notched a double-double leading the team on the glass with 11 rebounds.
Jaden Akins added six points while leading the Spartans with two steals. Carson Cooper added six points as well while he and Walker both added a steal each.
Dain Jainja led the Illinois with 20 points while Matthew Mayer added 19 to go with six blocks. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 17 as well for Illini in double figures scoring.
Michigan State struggled from deep on the night, going 0-of-7 from 3-point range. The game marks just the second game in the last eight seasons MSU has failed to score a 3-pointer. The other game in that span came on the road March 4, 2021 in a 0-of-9 outing at Michigan.
Also of concern is that Malik Hall appeared to have injured his left ankle, the same that he rolled against Michigan, late in the second half. He was noticeably limping during the ensuing defensive possession and went to the bench in the media timeout that followed with 7:26 remaining and did not return to the game.
The first half was a back and forth affair that saw the lead change or tie 15 times. Illinois had the success early on, building a lead as high as five, up 15-10 with 12:42 left in the half. That came on a pair of free throws for Illinois following a technical foul on MSU head coach Tom Izzo who was upset at a perceived shooting foul by the Illini on the Spartans' offensive end. Overall on the night, Illinois was called for just 11 personal fouls to the Spartans' 18.
Just minutes later, Michigan State used an 8-0 run to build up a 25-19 lead with 8:43 remaining. A 7-0 Illini run swung it back to the final Illinois lead of the half, up 26-25 before Michigan State could respond. The Spartans would go on to later build a 35-28 lead. The teams closed out the half with Michigan State up 37-33 heading into the locker room.
MSU dominated inside in the first half, scoring 28 points inside the paint including 11-of-16 on layups. The Illini did notch seven of the team's 10 blocks on the night in the opening half.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Illinois quickly cut its deficit to just two on the opening possession. Michigan State responded by extending its lead back to seven in just over a minute of game action following, up 42-35.
Minutes later the Spartans had a chance to extend the lead to the largest margin of the night following a defensive stop and leading 48-41. Hoggard, in an uncharacteristic play for him of late, made a careless pass to an empty part of the floor and it was a Spartan turnover as the ball landed out of bounds at the 14:36 mark. Izzo and Hoggard got into an animated discussion during the ensuing media timeout that followed the turnover.
Following the timeout, Shannon missed a layup for the Illini and Hall grabbed the rebound. Illinois was called for a technical foul and Hauser took the free throws, hitting both to give Michigan State a nine point lead, up 50-41. It would prove the high-water mark for MSU on the night.
The Spartans were soon in trouble as Illinois used 4-of-4 shooting from the field to tie it back up at 54-54 with 8:57 remaining and Izzo called a timeout to regroup. It did not provide the reset desired and Illinois continued the offensive onslaught, building out what now amounted to an 18-4 run to lead 59-54. Michigan State finally snapped a scoring drought of 2:43 coming out of the media timeout on a jumper from Hoggard with 7:12 remaining but the damage was done.
The Spartans managed to tie it up with 5:47 left at 60, but Illinois would go on to lead the remainder of the game, capped off by a pair of free throws from Shannon to end the game up 75-66.
Michigan State returns to the Breslin Center to take on No. 3 Purdue on Monday, Jan. 16. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on FOX.