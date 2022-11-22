East Lansing, Mich. - After playing three of the biggest brands in college basketball – Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Villanova -- in a seven-day span, Michigan State is back in the practice gym preparing for a Thursday night match-up with No. 18 Alabama (4-0) in Portland, Ore., at the Phil Knight Invitational. “They shoot a lot of threes, they are long and athletic,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Alabama. “They play very good defensively. Nate (Oats) worked our camp for 10 years, so he knows a lot about our program, and I’ve followed his. When you see a Gonzaga, a Villanova, a Kentucky, this team is different than all those teams by a longshot. It will give us another indication of where we are at and I am looking forward to it.” Defending the 3-point line is a critical priority for Michigan State against Alabama. “This is the fourth completely different prep,” Izzo said. “This team shot 46 threes in the last game they played, which is half a season’s worth for some teams. They are dangerous, and they are big. They aren’t as strong as Gonzaga or Villanova, but they are very long.” Defensive rebounding could also determine the outcome of Thursday’s game. “They lead the nation in rebounding,” Izzo said of Alabama. “They are averaging 20 offensive rebounds a game, which is a sick number. They’ve played some games against teams that aren’t [major conference], but they are good teams. This is as good a rebounding team as we’ve faced in a long time. “Defending and rebounding, our staples are going to be the staples of the night.”

GAUNTLET CONTINUES

Michigan State has two of the most impressive wins to this point in the college basketball season against Kentucky and Villanova, but the Spartans could easily play solid basketball at the PKI and leave Portland with three losses. After playing Alabama on Thanksgiving, Michigan State will play either Oregon or UConn on Friday. Depending on how things shake out in their bracket, the Spartans could potentially play North Carolina, Iowa State, Villanova, or Portland on Sunday. If this tournament unfolds the way other tournaments have thus far, expect upsets says Izzo. “You realize there are a lot of really good teams,” said Izzo. “Maybe not a lot of elite teams, but a lot of very good teams. When you’re Baylor or UCLA and you go into a tournament, and all of a sudden someone is leaving there with two straight losses. That is the way this tournament will be for us.” On Sunday night, Izzo watched Gonzaga vs. Kentucky, Houston vs. Oregon, and UConn vs. Delaware St. “All three games were one after another with UConn, then Kentucky-Gonzaga, and then Oregon,” said Izzo. “Oregon is the biggest team that I’ve seen. UConn is a team that we played last year and know a little bit about, but they’ve improved greatly. Either way win or lose the first one, we are going to have our hands full with the second one, and then you could have your hands full with another Villanova or Carolina. This tournament is second to none with the teams that are in it.” Izzo is heartened that this Michigan State team has shown they can absorb opposing scouting reports quickly and execute gameplans against quality opponents. “I do have to give my staff a lot of credit, when you have this many preps that are completely different,” Izzo said. “It takes a lot of work, and they’ve got to get it down to where we can present it without having heads spinning because there are so many different things. Besides our fans, I think my staff has done an incredible job through this tough stretch that we have. “It’s going to take a lot from my staff and a lot from our players, and yet what an exciting time for us because we have put ourselves in a position where we feel we can play with a lot of people, and yet understand that we have warts and things that we don’t do well.”

ON ALABAMA

Freshman wing Brandon Miller (6-9, 200) leads Alabama in scoring (20.3) and ranks second in rebounding (9.3) through four games. A McDonald’s All-American and likely first-round NBA Draft Pick, Miller is shooting better than 50 percent from three. “The Miller kid is everybody’s two or three pick in the draft,” Izzo said. “Long, athletic, can shoot threes. Some people compare to Kevin Durant.” Senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly (6-1, 180), a McDonald’s All-American who played at Villanova before transferring to Alabama two years ago, is the consummate point guard according to Izzo. “They didn’t think he would be back until the middle of December and he has already played two games,” Izzo said. “He makes a real difference. He is a point guard that runs their team. He is a very good quarterback.” Freshman Noah Clowney (6-10, 210) is averaging 10.5 rebounds through four games while adding 6.8 points per game at power forward. Sophomore Charles Bediako (7-0, 215) is contributing 4.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. “It will be interesting to see how Mady (Sissoko) handles this length,” Izzo said. “He has played against length before and done pretty well, and we have to do some things too, so it doesn’t all fall on Mady. We will come with a few different things to give him a fair chance.” Second-year Ohio University transfer Mark Sears (6-1,185) is a handful to defend. Sears is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while playing 29 minutes per game. Sears is shooting better than 40 percent from three. Freshman Rylan Griffen (6-5, 185) is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds off the bench. A Top 75 prospect as a high school senior in Texas last season, Griffen came to Alabama program with a reputation as a dangerous shooter. He has struggled to make threes, but not for a lack of attempts. He is 4-of-24 from behind the 3-point line. Freshman Jaden Bradley (6-0, 205) is another talented point guard who is the heir apparent to Quinerly. Bradley is averaging 8 points and 2.3 assists in 23 minutes per game off the bench. Bradley hasn’t taken many threes, but he has made more than he has missed thus far. “The two freshmen Griffen and Bradley are very good shooters,” Izzo said. Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett (6-4, 190) is averaging 9.3 points per game while averaging just under 40 percent from three.

OUTLOOK FOR MSU