Davison (Mich.) High School quarterback Brendan Sullivan has caught the eye of college recruiters while enjoying an excellent junior season.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound Sullivan has done it all for the Cardinals, leading them to a 9-2 record and a District Championship. Davison will take on Utica Eisenhower Friday night at Ortonville Brandon High School.

Central Michigan and Ball State have extended scholarship offers. Others are watching closely.

“I’ve been in contact with Michigan State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Virginia, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Eastern Michigan as well as the two schools I already have offers from,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also excels at other positions on the field but when asked if he’s being recruited as an “athlete” or a QB, he laughed and said that Iowa State so far is the only school recruiting him as an “athlete”.

Sullivan has visited Iowa State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Ball State this fall.

Sullivan has a big winter and spring ahead of him for junior visits and the camp season. For now, he is focused on winning a Regional Championship, which would be the school’s first since going to the Division 2 semifinals in 2008.

“I’m excited,” Sullivan said. “Last week, beating Lapeer in the District Championship in a win or go home playoff game meant a lot to me and my team, after losing to them week nine for the conference championship, which hurt a lot.”

As for the game this week Sullivan expects a tough, physical game in a electric atmosphere.

“Utica is a tough, physical team,” he said. “I expect a hard-fought, four-quarter game, but in the end I expect to win, I think our athletes are better than theirs.”

Sullivan has certainly turned heads this season and could garner more attention with a strong offseason. He is a name Spartan fans should keep an eye on next year as evaluations heat up.

Michigan State has no commitments for the 2021 class, but does have one QB commitment in the 2020 class, in 3-star Noah Kim of Chantilly, Va..