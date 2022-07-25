Michigan State draws Alabama as PKI opponent, Thanksgiving night

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s non-conference basketball schedule received a little more clarity on Monday when ESPN Events announced that the Spartans will play Alabama in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 24, (10:30 p.m., ESPN).

The PKI tournament will pit eight teams in a four-day tournament from Nov. 24-27.

The winner of the Michigan State-Alabama game will play the winner of a matchup between Oregon and UConn (Friday, Nov. 25).

Michigan State and Alabama have met only two times, the most recent being a 75-58 Spartan victory on Dec. 23, 1998, in the finals of the Pearl Harbor Classic.

Alabama is coming off a 19-14 season in which the Crimson Tide went 9-9 in the SEC. Alabama lost to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama is listed No. 23 in the SI.com preseason rankings.

The other half of the PKI bracket includes North Carolina playing Portland and Villanova playing Iowa State.

Each team in the PKI men’s bracket will play its Thursday game at Moda Center and its Friday game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (VMC), both of which are located on the Rose Quarter campus. On Sunday, the championship game will be at Moda Center.

MSU’s non-conference schedule also includes a game against Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Harbor, on Nov. 11.

Four days after the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game, the Spartans will play Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.

As for additional non-conference flavor Michigan State will play at Notre Dame on Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Michigan State will play host to Villanova Nov. 18 in the Big Ten vs. Big East Gavitt Games.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 2 in the nation by SI.com in its June 2022, Top 25 reset. Kentucky is No. 4 and Villanova is No. 13.

North Carolina (No. 1), UConn (No. 21), Oregon (No. 24) and Alabama (No. 23) are also ranked in the SI.com Top 25.