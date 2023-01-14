The Michigan State men’s basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped in Champaign on Friday night, losing 75-66 to Illinois.

The Spartans outscored the Fighting Illini 37-33 in the first half, but Illinois outscored Michigan State 42-29 in the second half. There were also four lead changes and eight ties.

There were a lot of oddities in this game: a season-low four assists as a team for Michigan State; a lopsided foul discrepancy (18 called on MSU, including 11 in the second half, compared to 11 total called on Illinois); just two fast-break points for the Spartans; 10 blocks recorded by the Illini (the most for an opponent against MSU this season).

Perhaps nothing was more odd than this stat, though: Michigan State did not make a single 3-pointer in the contest. MSU misses all seven of its shot attempts from deep.

This marked the first time since March 4, 2021 in a 69-50 road loss at Michigan that the Spartans did make a single 3-pointer in a game. Michigan State missed all nine attempts from behind the arc on the day.

If my math is correct, and counting Big Ten and NCAA Tournament games, Michigan State had gone 56 games in a row with making at least one 3-point field goal: The final three in the 2020-2021 season, 36 during the 2021-2022 season and 17 this season.

While it is strange to see Michigan State not make a 3-pointer, what is perhaps even more peculiar is the fact that MSU only took seven attempts from deep all game. I am not sure if it was part of Tom Izzo’s game plan on the night, but it is uncharacteristic of the Spartans.

While the Spartans don’t normally take an extremely high number of 3-pointers per game, the squad averaged 19.5 attempts from behind the arc per game prior to Friday night, so seven is quite the outlier. Michigan State is also a really good shooting team, coming into the game against Illinois ranked third in the Big Ten and 40th nationally at 37.82% from 3-point range (118-of-312 total).

It was a tough road environment in Champaign with a raucous crowd, and Michigan State was coming off of a hard-fought road win against Wisconsin, so fatigue and travel may have played a factor in the Spartans’ poor shooting and lack of attempts from deep. However, based on the results of the other games this season, it is not likely to be a problem moving forward.