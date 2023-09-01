A Michigan State spokesperson has confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that defensive back Terry Roberts is no longer with the program.

Roberts transferred to Michigan State in June after spending five seasons with Iowa. He transferred to Miami (FL) in January 2023 and spent the spring with the Hurricanes before entering the transfer portal again and committing to MSU.

Roberts played in 33 games in his Iowa career, and he made four starts.

Roberts was limited in 2021 due to a bone bruise that he suffered in practice while trying to block a punt. He missed the final five games of the regular season for the Hawkeyes. Roberts did manage to record 14 tackles, four passes defended and one interception in eight games played.

He was listed as a second-string cornerback to start the 2022 season. Unfortunately, an injury derailed Roberts’ season again. This time it was a lower leg injury that he suffered in Iowa’s game against Illinois on Oct. 8, 2022. He recorded 13 tackles, three passes defended and one interception in five games played before the injury.

Michigan State will open the 2023 season without Roberts on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:05 p.m. against Central Michigan.

