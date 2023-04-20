Spartans Illustrated has confirmed that Michigan State redshirt sophomore defensive back A.J. Kirk Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Kirk did not see any game action during his two seasons as a Spartan. Since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 15, Kirk is the third MSU player to enter the portal (Itayvion Brown, who was previously dismissed from the team, and Hamp Fay).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIHNwb2tlc3BlcnNvbiBjb25maXJtcyB0 byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gdGhh dCByZWRzaGlydCBzb3Bob21vcmUgZGVmZW5zaXZlIGJhY2sgQS5KLiBLaXJr IGlzIGluIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0YWwuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBP JiMzOTtCbGVuZXNzIChAcnlhbm9ibGVuZXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J5YW5vYmxlbmVzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0OTA4NDIzMDk2 NDUwNjYyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kirk, currently listed 6-foot-1 and 210 pound, committed to Michigan State as a three-star high school recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. He redshirted during his freshman season in 2021. He didn’t play any snaps as a redshirt freshman during the 2022 season. Kirk was not seen at the Spartan Football Kickoff event this past Saturday.