Michigan State defensive back A.J. Kirk Jr. enters transfer portal
Spartans Illustrated has confirmed that Michigan State redshirt sophomore defensive back A.J. Kirk Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
Kirk did not see any game action during his two seasons as a Spartan. Since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 15, Kirk is the third MSU player to enter the portal (Itayvion Brown, who was previously dismissed from the team, and Hamp Fay).
Kirk, currently listed 6-foot-1 and 210 pound, committed to Michigan State as a three-star high school recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio.
He redshirted during his freshman season in 2021. He didn’t play any snaps as a redshirt freshman during the 2022 season. Kirk was not seen at the Spartan Football Kickoff event this past Saturday.
During his high school recruitment Kirk previously had offers from Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, West Virginia and many others.
Kirk’s brother, Mike Doss, also played under Mel Tucker when Tucker was the defensive backs coach at Ohio State.
Kirk is the 17th transfer portal departure for the Spartans since the 2022 season began. To keep up with all of MSU's transfer portal activity, check out the Spartans Illustrated transfer tracker.
It would not be surprising to see the Spartans pursue a defensive back or two out of the transfer portal.