On Tuesday, Michigan State sophomore cornerback Dillon Tatum was available to speak with the media about the Spartans' performance in the 31-7 season-opening win versus Central Michigan, the progression of the secondary, MSU's upcoming opponent in Richmond and more.

Tatum, who drew the start at cornerback for MSU's season opener, knows that the Spartans had a bit of an uneven performance against Central Michigan after struggling in the first half, but dominating in the second half.

He was aware that there were some limited "boos" from the crowd early on in the game, but that the team blocked out the noise and ultimately did what it set out to do.

"We're not really focused on the outside, we're focused on us," Tatum said when asked about the slow start and jeers from the crowd. "We know that each play we come out there we wanna give our best. At the end of the day, we won the game 31-7. So, (we) just focus on us, keep chopping and every play, just get into it, getting after it."

Tatum was pleased with what the secondary did as a whole in the win over CMU. The defensive backs were able to limit big plays, and the Spartans held the Chippewas to just 96 passing yards and 219 total yards.

With a young secondary that starts three second-year players — Tatum and safeties and Malik Spencer and Jaden Mangham (along with junior cornerback Charles Brantley and senior nickel back Angelo Grose) — there are going to be growing pains, but Tatum thought the group played well collectively in the season opener.

"We gave up no explosives (big plays) as a defensive back group, so I thought that was very good," Tatum said about the win over Central Michigan. "The one touchdown they scored, they had never shown that (play) before, so that was a little different. We went over it and we're prepared for something like that (in the future). They're a good football team. We're still a group of younger guys (in the secondary), but I think we're gonna be very good as we continue to play with each other."

Of course, Central Michigan wasn't a big threat to challenge the ball downfield. CMU quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. is a mobile quarterback who only had eight career passes to his name prior to Friday's contest. Meanwhile Richmond has shown spread offense concepts in the past (even if the Spiders didn't as much in their season-opening loss to Morgan State), and with Washington on the clock after that and then Big Ten play beginning, other teams will certainly challenge MSU more in the passing game moving forward.

The Spartans have struggled to defend the pass over the pass couple of seasons. Tatum noted that MSU has put an emphasis on limiting explosive plays through the air in 2023.

"That's one of our big goals this year," Tatum said about stopping big plays from happening in the passing game. "We haven't been great in the rankings of pass defenses as a defensive back group for the past few years. So, eliminating explosives will help that extraordinarily, for real. So, as long as we're keeping everything in front of us, focused on technique and relying on each other and communicating, (explosive plays) should be limited to like a few."