Michigan State beat Oregon 74-70 in a matchup of shorthanded teams late Friday night/early Saturday morning at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. The back-and-forth affair resulted in a fiery Oregon comeback with two minutes to go, but Michigan State held on for victory and will play for fifth place against Portland at the PKI on Sunday.

Playing without Jaden Akins and Malik Hall due to injury, Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser stepped up for Michigan State and took control of the game midway through the second half. The senior duo scored 18 points apiece.

The injury-riddled Ducks, who were playing without five regulars, outscored the Spartans 11-8 in the final two minutes, but Michigan State held on by going 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final :38 seconds, with four free throws from AJ Hoggard and two from Mady Sissoko to clinch victory.

“I appreciated that we won a game down the stretch in making clutch free throws,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “We’re improving. It’s been harder than I thought with those two guys out. You kind of learn that those two guys help stir the drink, especially Malik. And Jaden was coming.

"What I did feel a little good about, at the end, Tyson was a go-to guy. Joey (Hauser) made some big plays. And even though I'm disappointed in A.J., disappointed in Mady a little bit, those guys went to the line and made six-straight free throws, and that's incredibly important."

Michigan State will play Portland at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday. Portland is 5-3, and beat Villanova 83-71 on Friday.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Pierre Brooks scored a career-high 15 points, going 6-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-11 from 3-point range. He had three rebounds.

* Hoggard had three assists and three turnovers while scoring 9 points on 2-of-7 shooting. Hoggard has been testing Izzo's patience.

"I almost changed the lineup at halftime, to be honest with you, because I don't care about one win. I care about the big picture things," Izzo said. "Just not doing the things. We were so connected, and I think it hurts with injuries. It hurt them, they had injuries. But we did some really great things and then we did some bone-head things.

* Hauser had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his 18 points, for his second double-double of the year.

* Hauser and Walker each played all 20 minutes of the second half.

* Sissoko rebounded well in the second half and made an important pair of free throws down the stretch to help Michigan State clinch a win. He finished with six points and five rebounds.

* Michigan State’s freshmen continued to improve. Kohler scored six first-half points and flashed some offensive ability. Cooper and Tre Holloman didn’t score much, but brought some much-needed energy and intensity.

* Richardson led the Ducks with 28 points, tying a career-high. Ware also made an impact, scoring 17 points and dominating the opening stretch of the game.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

* Oregon began pressing Michigan State with under two minutes to go after a Kel’el Ware dunk cut the Spartan lead to five at 64-59 with 3:08 remaining. The Spartans and Ducks went back-and-forth over the next two possessions, but an off-the-dribble jumper by Walker moved Michigan State’s lead to 68-61 with 1:28 to go.

Oregon continued to claw back in the game, however. A.J. Hoggard turned the ball over when he was trapped in the corner as a result of Oregon’s full-court press. Michigan State had three timeouts available, with less than a minute to play, but Hoggard attempted a blind, difficult pass rather than using a time out.

His pass intended for Hauser was intercepted by Oregon's Rivaldo Soares. Soares went to the rim and was fouled by Hauser for a basket and a 3-point play to but the lead to 68-67 with :54 seconds left.

"I'm still struggling a little bit at the point," Izzo said. "I'm a big believer that if the head dies, the body follows. If the head isn't sharp, the body follows. So we weren't as connected, but this hasn't been an easy trip."

* On the following possession, MSU broke the press and Hoggard was fouled with :38 seconds to go. He converted both shots, giving Michigan State a 70-67 lead.

* Then, after an Michigan State time out, Izzo replaced Brooks with Tre Holloman, a quicker, but less-experienced defender. Holloman and Sissoko erred on a ball screen switch, leaving Ware wide open for a 3-pointer, which missed.

Izzo wanted Holloman to switch onto the bigger Ware, regardless of size, in that late-game situation, with Michigan State up by 3.

“We made some mistakes defensively in switching and I think the head coach has to take some of that responsibility," Izzo said. "With weird lineups, I’m used to just saying, ‘Do this, and do this.’ And all the sudden there is no Malik there to kind of gather everybody. So that falls on me. I’ll do a better job tonight when I get back to the hotel."

Sissoko was fouled on the rebound. He converted both free throws to give MSU a 72-67 lead with :26 seconds left.

During a time out, Izzo implored his team not to foul. But Richardson used an impressive spin move to get into the paint and Hauser was whistled for a phantom foul. He barely made contact with Richardson, if any. But Richardon's free throw cut the lead to 72-70 with :11 seconds left, and Michigan State's work wasn't done.

Walker was fouled on the next MSU inbound play. He converted both free throws to give the Spartans a 74-70 lead with :09 seconds remaining.

TURNING POINT

Michigan State took control of the game with an 11-5 run starting at 8:21 to play. A Pierre Brooks three gave Michigan State a 53-52 lead following four back-and-forth possessions by the Spartans and Ducks.

A run of three-consecutive scoreless possessions was put to an end by Walker, who made a three-pointer following Hauser’s defensive rebound on the other end. Michigan State went up four, 56-52 with 7:21 to play.

"Joey struggled early, and the old Joey might have gone in his shell," Izzo said. "But the new Joey, man, he took, I think, two or three charges. That really shows growth to me."

On the next Oregon possession, Hauser drew an offensive foul to force Oregon’s Quincy Guerrier out of the game. Walker’s jumper gave Michigan State its largest lead of the game at that point, 58-52.

Wur made his only basket of the game on the Ducks’ next possession, but Brooks responded with a corner jumper to clinch his career-high in points. That three-pointer gave MSU a 60-55 lead. The next Oregon possession ended with an offensive foul on Soares, drawn by Brooks.

Sissoko’s first points since 18:14 in the half gave Michigan State a 62-55 lead on its next possession with 5:06 to go.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State missed its first five shot attempts of the second half, but the fifth miss, a Walker layup that almost rolled in, was rebounded by Sissoko and floated back in on a soft hook shot to cut the Oregon lead to 36-35.

Sissoko was all over the glass to begin the second half with Oregon’s N’Faly Dante out. Dante left the game midway through the first half with injury. Sissoko extended the first few Michigan State possessions with his rebounding prowess. The junior recorded five boards in the second half.

A back-and-forth affair commenced after that Sissoko basket. Hauser made a three on the Michigan State end, but Guerrier matched it with a three of his own to give Oregon the lead back.

Hauser would not be denied, however, as he hit another three from the corner on the next Michigan State possession. Two swing passes around the arc left Hauser wide open. Michigan State regained the lead, 41-39, with 17:03 to play.

Ware missed a jumper with 13:29 to go, but Holloman’s defensive rebound went out of bounds off his fingertips. Oregon got the ball back and Richardson hit one of his four threes of the second half to give the Ducks a 46-45 lead.

On the following Oregon possession, Guerrier made a tough layup falling away from the basket. His hot pass from Richardson nearly went out of bounds, but Guerrier recovered to extend the Oregon lead to 48-45.

The Spartans and Ducks traded baskets on four consecutive possessions, and Oregon led 52-50 with 9:20 to play.

FIRST HALF

Oregon went on an early 6-0 run to go up 10-7 at the under-16 timeout. Ware scored all of the Ducks points in that short run, making two deep threes.

Michigan State couldn’t buy a basket in the minutes to follow. Hauser missed back-to-back threes from the top of the key after Jaxon Kohler rebounded Hauser’s first miss and kicked it back out to him.

On the next MSU possession, Hoggard delivered a fine pass to Kohler in the post on what initially looked like a shot attempt. Kohler couldn’t finish the layup, but Jason Whitens grabbed one of his three hustle rebounds on an athletic attack at the rim. A kick out to Hoggard resulted in a two-point jumper from the free-throw line. Michigan State trailed, 14-11 with 12:42 left in the half.

Sissoko picked up his second foul of the night with 9:10 left in the first half and MSU down six, 17-11. It was a repeat of the previous night, when Sissoko went out midway through the first half with foul trouble, throwing him out of rhythm for the remainder of that game.

This time around, Sissoko rebounded with a productive second half.

Oregon’s Dante went to the locker room with under nine minutes to play in the first half. His size was a disruptive force early in the game for Oregon.

Michigan State appeared to pick up some momentum on a Carson Cooper dunk with just over seven minutes to play in the half. A missed Brooks three was chased down by Cooper and kicked back out to Hoggard, who missed a three of his own. Hauser chased that rebound down and found Walker, who made a quick bullet pass to Cooper who was wide open underneath the basket.

Cooper's dunk made it 20-17 MSU with 7:08 to go in the half.

Oregon bounced back quickly on its next possession, though. Ware’s missed three was rebounded by the Ducks’ Nate Bittle, who kicked it out to Richardson and then to Guerrier for a three-point make.

Walker stole the ball on Oregon’s next possession, but left his pass behind a sprinting Hoggard in transition. The ball was stolen by Richardson and thrown over the head of Hauser on the other end for a Ware dunk.

Oregon’s next possession, following a Michigan State timeout and turnover, was halted by the Spartans' collective defense. A missed three by Wur was rebounded by Holloman and pushed down the court for Brooks, who made a running floater to cut Oregon’s lead to six with 4:21 left in the half.

KEY RUN

An impressive Kohler spin move into a reverse layup kick-started a 15-0 Michigan State run to end the half. Hauser beat his Oregon defender off the dribble and converted a running floater to cut the Oregon lead to four, 27-23. Hauser drew a charge on the subsequent Oregon possession in what was an impressive sequence for him.

On the other end, Holloman’s missed three was rebounded by Hauser, who kicked the ball out to Walker. Walker proceeded to drive the ball and draw two Oregon defenders. The Northeastern transfer dumped the ball off to Kohler, who was wide-open underneath the basket for an easy layup. 27-25 Michigan State with 2:28 left in the first.

Hauser grabbed another rebound on the Oregon end, which led to a Walker three and a timeout called by Ducks head coach Dana Altman. The three gave Michigan State the lead, 28-27 with 2:01 left in the half.

Brooks hit his third three of the half on the next MSU possession to increase the Spartan run to 12-0 over a three-minute span.

After eating roughly :25 seconds off the clock, Hauser hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to extend Michigan State’s run to 15-0.

The Spartans led 33-27 after that bucket, but for the second straight night, Michigan State gave up a three-pointer to end the first half, this time by Soares.

“We win the game because we go 11-of-12 (from the foul line),” Izzo said. “But we almost lost the game because of another halftime screw-up, we didn’t play to the final second. That was a 3-point play. This team has got to learn that, and that part is disappointing.

WHAT'S NEXT

Michigan State will take on the Portland Pilots Sunday. The Spartans will play in their third different venue of the tournament, the Chiles Center, with fifth place at stake. The Chiles Center is Portland’s home arena.

The Pilots are coming off an 83-71 upset of Villanova, one day after losing to No. 1 North Carolina by eight.

"Somehow we have to get up, because the team we play now might be better than all the teams we've played," Izzo said. "I mean, they run their stuff so well, and they should've beat Carolina, and they did beat a team we barely beat, they beat them bad. And we're dragging a little bit right now. And we had those two players [Akins and Hall] when we beat Villanova. So we have our work cut out, but it will be interesting to see what we do."