EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo preaches about it, Mark Dantonio requires it and Suzy Merchant calls it a necessity. Your seniors have to be your best players.

Add Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole to that coaches’ mantra for breeding success.

Especially after his Spartan hockey team took four of six points from No. 3 Notre Dame this weekend after earning a victory and a tie against the Fighting Irish.

Led by senior captain Sam Saliba’s three goals on the weekend, including Saturday night’s game winner in a 3-2 victory, the team that was once again picked to finish last in the Big Ten is shedding doubts about the success of the program, its coaches and its players.

“That’s the way I want our teams to be at the end of the weekend, with the other team, regardless of what the score is, they walk out of here saying, ‘Man, that exacted a toll on us,’” Cole said. “Hockey is a physical game, it’s a hard game and that’s the way the NHL is and if you want to get your guys ready, that’s the way I want our teams to be and I think we’re getting there.”

“That was a Top 10 team (we played Saturday night) and they’re legitimate,” Cole said.

The suddenly-hot Spartans improve to 6-5-1 overall and 4-1-1-0 in the Big Ten.

Notre Dame fell to 8-2-2 overall and 4-2-2-1 in the Big Ten.

Last season, MSU could only muster a tie out of six meetings with the Irish, which included being eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State was 3-19-3 against Notre Dame since 2008.

After sweeping rival Michigan last weekend at Munn Ice Arena - in what is once again starting to become a tough place to play - the Spartans followed up with 1-1 tie on Friday night and a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Irish head coach Jeff Jackson, a former Spartan, and his highly-regarded Notre Dame team.

Friday’s game goes in the national books as a tie, as neither team scored in overtime. but under Big Ten rules, the two teams played a pair of overtimes. Notre Dame earned the extra Big Ten point with a winning goal in three-on-three overtime, Friday night.

In the Big Ten, tied games after the five-on-five overtime go to a five-minute three-on-three overtime. If no one scores, a post-overtime shootout decides the extra point.

On Friday, Notre Dame won the shootout, 1-0. So the Irish earned two points in the Big Ten standings on Friday and Michigan State earned one.

On Saturday, the Spartans took all.

“I thought our guys, all weekend, I thought we played well,’’ Cole said. “We did a lot of things well and had some real good energy. That doesn’t always guarantee it works out right but I love the way they got better from (Friday) night and kept working.

“So yeah, it was a lot of fun and I think the guys deserved it. They worked their tails off this weekend and like I said, you work hard and good things happen.”

The weekend’s effort put the Spartans in third place in the Big Ten but more importantly, signaled the continued progress of a program left for dead four seasons ago. And it has Cole feeling good about this bunch despite only being 11 games into the season.

“Regardless of what happened (this weekend), if you had asked me that question, I love this bunch of guys,’’ he said. “I see everything they do, all of the work they put in and all of the sacrifices they make.

“They’re changing things here. I don’t know what our record’s going to be at the end of the year and not that you don’t care, but those things take care of themselves. Champions do things that champions do before they are champions and I’m a big believer in that. We’re not the best team in the country but they’re my favorite team in the country and they work their ass off. They’re proud, they play the game the right way and they’re a lot of fun to be around. I was entertained tonight and I like being entertained.''

After tying the score at 1-1 on an unassisted effort from Saliba, the Spartans fell behind 2-1 early in the third period after an Irish power play goal just :18 seconds into the final period.

Normally, for one of the most disciplined and structured teams in the country, a one-goal lead for the Irish would have been enough to keep MSU off the board for the remaining 19 minutes.

But this program, under Cole, is turning an evolving culture into victories.

And the seniors are leading the way

“We just want to be the backbone of the team and lead in every way we can,’’ Saliba said about the senior class. “I think this just means that we’re (as a group) here to stay, that we’re only getting better. We know that we can be a competitive team, not only in this league, but in the country. That’s what we’re striving for every day and what we’ve been working for the last two years and it’s nice to get on the right side of things the last couple of weekends.’’

The Spartans saw another senior, Logan Lambdin, streak down the right side after getting a pass in stride from freshman center Josh Nodler, and beat Irish goalie Cale Morris with a well-placed shot that made it 2-all at 13:48.

That goal seemed to not only energize the Spartans and a raucous student section that was among a crowd 5,902, but also seemed to take some of the wind out of the sails of a Notre Dame.

“Hey, when you’re picked to finish last, you definitely use that as motivation but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter,’’ said senior defenseman Jerad Rosburg. “It’s more about the guys in this room. We know what we have in here and we believe in each other. We’re an older team, we’re pretty disciplined in what we do, and we’re confident in that. So they can predict us wherever they want but at the end of the day, you have to go out play between the whistles. We’re just speaking with our actions and right now, it’s paying off.’’

Six of those seniors figured prominently in the Spartans’ victory on Saturday night, with Saliba sealing his election as the No. 1 star when he broke the tie on a tip-in after Rosburg put a shot on net.

That goal put MSU up to stay and ignited a wild celebration 1:10 later when the Spartans fought off a pressing Irish squad, which pulled its goalie for the extra attacker after calling a timeout.

“Hey, it was fun at Munn,’’ Cole said with a smile. “There’s a good buzz around here and I think the guys feed off that. It was a fun and entertaining game. The crowd was rocking and where else would you like to be on a Saturday night?’’

And while the Spartans’ joy will need to be tempered when they hit the road next weekend to take on one of the Big Ten’s better offensive teams in Ohio State, Cole gifted his group a little added celebration time on Saturday night.

“I think the guys feel pretty good about themselves and where we’re at as a team,’’ Cole said. “Usually, I tell the guys you get 10-12 hours to enjoy to enjoy. We gave them the full 24 on this one. Get up and go to church (Sunday) then start getting ready to go. It was a good accomplishment and like I said, you enjoy it for a little bit and get ready for Ohio State. ’’