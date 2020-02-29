Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE, and use Promo Code: Annual50.

Cassius Winston scored 20 points during MSU's 78-66 victory at first-place Maryland, Saturday.

Michigan State is not the first-place team in the Big Ten, but the Spartans feel suddenly look and feel like the best in the conference, again. The No. 24-ranked Spartans played perhaps their best full 40 minutes of the year in handling No. 9 Maryland from start to finish, etching a 78-66 victory, Saturday at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. “What a win for us and what a win for those players,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “A lot of guys made plays. We almost found a way to kind of turn it over at the end but if it wasn’t for that I thought we played about as well as we could play. It was a great win.” Maryland still controls its own destiny in the Big Ten regular season championship race, but the Terrapins were clearly the second-best team on the court on this night. “Rocket Watts and Malik Hall, two freshmen, did an unbelievable job, Izzo said. “Xavier (Tillman) and Cassius (Winston) were really good early and made some good plays. Aaron Henry was as solid as you need to be. If it wasn’t for those foolish turnovers and a couple of bad defensive plays, and it seemed like the fouls were going against us, but I just thought in general we probably played as well as we could play.” When Michigan State plays like this, the Spartans aren’t only the best team in the Big Ten, but also - once again - a legitimate threat to win four straight in the month of March, if not more.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Malik Hall made an impact in all areas of the game, Saturday.

* Hall had 16 points marking the first time he’s been in double figures since he scored 17 at Seton Hall on Nov. 14. Hall was smart, physical and efficient, going 5-of-5 from the field, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key that gave Michigan State a 59-43 lead with 13:51 to play. That field goal was part of a 7-of-8 beginning of the second half for the Spartans. * Michigan State began the game 8-of-9 from the field, but was a little cold outside of those hot starts to each half; Michigan State finished at 47.5 percent from the field while Maryland shot 42.6 percent. * Winston scored 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range - his best long-distance marksmanship of the year. On the negative side, Winston had seven turnovers to go with six assists. * Tillman was a beast on the boards and on defense, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. * Rocket Watts scored 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He was 3-of-9 from 3-point range. He has become a willing, able and confident sniper, off the catch or the dribble, when opportunities arise or when shot clock situations call for an assassin. “To have those freshmen come through like they did was phenomenal,” Izzo said. “We needed a third guy (to go with Winston and Tillman) and we had a couple of third guys tonight.” * Kyle Ahrens played ahead of Gabe Brown as the first wing off the bench. Ahrens provided a lift with a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, including one from the right wing off the blitz counter break which gave Michigan State a 22-18 lead. And he hit a 3-pointer from the corner during a brief stint as the power forward which gave Michigan State a 35-27 lead with 1:57 left in the first half. With Watts logging 31 excellent minutes and Ahrens working as the first wing off the bench, Brown played only five minutes. He airballed a 15-footer, but he had a big rebound and assist on an inside-out pass to Watts for a 3-pointer which gave Michigan State a 64-47 lead with 10:36 to play. * Maryland’s Jalen Smith had 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, but was held in check most of the night by Tillman. Three 3-point plays, including one the old-fashioned way versus Thomas Kithier while Tillman sat with three fouls, accounted for nearly half of Smith’s points. * Maryland guard Anthony Cowan, the Terps’ hero in these teams’ first meeting two weeks ago, was held to 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Cowan, who nailed three 3-pointers in the late going two weeks ago, was 0-for-3 from 3-point range on the night. Watts and Henry put a silencer on him. “Rocket did a heck of a job as a freshman to be on him and then we put Aaron on him because we wanted a bigger guy because he was driving the ball so much,” Izzo said.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Xavier Tillman was a force in helping Michigan State control the paint.

Michigan State jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 14-2, added a 9-0 run near the end of the first half. Hall pushed MSU’s lead from 13 to a game-high 18 (61-43) on the 3-pointer from the top of the key and a pair of free throws with 13:03 left. * Maryland, which has won six games this year after trailing by at least 10 points, cut the lead to nine points at 66-57 on a Jalen Smith jumper with 7:34 left. But MSU’s Watts ended an 8-0 Maryland run with a monstrous 3-pointer from the right wing from Tillman after a tip-out offensive rebound by Kithier. * Then Watts hit a pull-up 16-footer from the left baseline on MSU’s next possession to rebuild the lead to 71-57 with 6:14 to play. * Winston provided a dagger when he made a 3-pointer from the left corner while being fouled, cheering with glee from a seated possession on the floor next to Spartan bench after being knocked there by a Terrapin foul. His free throw made it 76-61 with 4:24 to go. * Michigan State endured some fumbles and foibles in the final two minutes but Maryland was unable to harness the type of late game heroics that have put the Terrapins atop the Big Ten standings. Maryland still needs a win to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten championship, with tough games at Rutgers, and at home against Michigan remaining. Michigan State, a game and a half behind the Terrapins, will play at No. 16 Penn State on Tuesday, and finish at home against No. 23 Ohio State on Sunday. * After getting beaten on the boards by Maryland in the first game, Michigan State had a 35-29 edge in the rematch. “We had 19 second-chance points, we haven’t been offensive rebounding as good, but we got some of those,” Izzo said. “I thought our break, early, was really good. We just did so many good things and then we made some bonehead plays and we have to straighten that out.”

KEY DEVELOPMENT

Hall was back in the starting lineup after Michigan State went with Marcus Bingham at the four at the beginning of the Iowa game. Hall played his best, most complete game of the year. He played like a veteran in the first half, with seven points and four rebounds by halftime. He made good decisions with the ball, finished scoring opportunities when they presented themselves, sometimes with athletic physicality, and he even screened well. He finished with six boards.

MORE MOMENTS THAT MATTERED