EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo will be back on the practice court with his players today.

MSU’s Hall of Fame basketball coach completed self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test and observed practices for the first time since his positive test this weekend. He returned to the basketball offices this morning, according to a press released issued by the university at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Izzo is making his return two days ahead of the 2020-21 season opener against Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Breslin Center (BTN).

“It was hard for me to be away from my team and our players, but I also understood the challenges associated with this virus and the need for me to isolate and follow proper protocol to ensure that I was healthy enough to return to work,” Izzo said.

Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens served as interim head coach when Izzo stepped away on Nov. 9.

“I want to thank Dwayne Stephens for leading our team over the last two weeks and to the entire coaching staff and our support staff for their hard work and dedication,” Izzo said. “I’ve stayed in touch with my players as much as I could, but I am looking forward to seeing them in person today. I was really impressed with the hard work they have put in during this time. We are all looking forward to the start of the season.

“I want to thank the medical staff and doctors at Michigan State who helped me over the last two weeks since I tested positive. Our front-line workers during this time have been so essential, and I have a great appreciation for those people and what they have done to fight this disease during this time. While some people who have tested positive have not been affected too much by it, I am here to tell you that this virus is no joke and everyone must take this seriously.

During self-isolation, Izzo watched a livestream of practices from his home.

“After practice, every time we get into a huddle, he calls,” said junior wing Gabe Brown. “He calls us and tells us the things that we need to work on. He points out the people that are messing up and doing things wrong. He’s been great on it. I know he’s not liking being at home because he is a gym rat.

"You can really tell the difference with him not yelling," Brown added. "You can really tell but then again, coach probably needed a little break.”

The break is over. The yelling - and the teaching, and progress toward a potential 11th Big Ten Championship - will resume this afternoon.