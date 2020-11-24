SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Seven still battling for starting jobs

The Hoop Feed: Seven still battling for starting jobs
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State is heading into its final practice of the preseason today unsure about its starting five. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The Spartans are hoping to field a team with depth and versatility. A crowded logjam of starting candidates is feeding a feeling of wellness in those areas as the Spartans get ready for their season opening game against Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m., Wednesday at Breslin Center (BTN).
Junior Foster Loyer has apparently improved his game enough to compete with Rocket Watts for the starting point guard job. "Apparently" is the key word here, based on the words of coaches and teammates. Media haven't been able to watch practices this preseason, and the public hasn’t had the usual opportunities to watch a pair of exhibition games prior to the opener.
If Loyer doesn’t start, the fact that he has raised his game enough to merit starting consideration bodes well for his ability to be more than a four-minute-per-half point guard. Coaches indicate that he is capable of playing more than that. That doesn’t mean Watts will sit for all of Loyer’s point guard minutes. It means Watts will have the freedom to move to shooting guard for several minutes each game, if indeed Loyer demonstrates an improved ability to handle defensive pressure as a passer, and provide solvent defense at the other end in order to merit extended playing time.
Joshua Langford is back as a fifth-year senior, somewhat unexpectedly. After missing all of last season, and most of the previous season, and battling through two foot surgeries, his off-season yielded a surprisingly steady rise of improved health.
Last winter, Langford came to grips with the probability that he may never play basketball again. But now, he’s back. And he’s been playing well enough to contend with junior Gabe Brown for the starting job at wing guard.
Langford and Loyer weren’t regarded as starting candidates back in April when the off-season began. But here they are, providing competition, depth and versatility.
Junior wing Aaron Henry and sophomore power forward Joey Hauser seem to be shoo-ins for starting duty.
The center position is a question mark, and it might remain that way all year. MSU’s ability to improve as a team will likely correlate with its success in finding a reliable, consistent center or two.
“We have not decided who’s going to start,” Associated Head Coach Dwayne Stephens said on Monday. “We could start Rocket or Foster at the point. At the bigs, we have four or five guys that we could start. We’ll figure that out tomorrow (Tuesday) probably.”
Head coach Tom Izzo is back in time to help with that decision. But he really never left.
Izzo returned to the practice court on Monday after finishing 14 days of isolation due to a bout with COVID-19.
During his quarantine, Izzo watched live video streams of practice from his home, and offered constant feedback to Stephens as the acting head coach.
“We talked a lot after practices,” Stephens said. “Coach watched the practices and he told me some things that he saw and he thought we could do better and those are the things that we tried to correct the next day.”
SEVEN STARTING CANDIDATES
Who starts on Wednesday night will only matter for a few minutes. After that, the more important question is who plays the bulk of the minutes, and who plays well enough to finish the game.
“I feel like we have seven starters right now,” Stephens said. “Thomas Kithier has been playing well. Marcus Bingham has been playing well. Joey Hauser. Then you have Rocket, Josh and Foster.”
Plus Brown.
“All those guys can be starters,” Stephens said. “We’re just kind of going to play it day-to-day and put the team out there that we think is best for us and know that we have two very good players coming off the bench.”
THE QUESTION AT CENTER
Stephens was asked if any player has started to stand out among the center candidates.
“I wish there was,” Stephens said. “There’s days when they all have their moments. There’s days when Marcus (Bingham) looks unbelievable. There’s flashes that Mady Sissoko has shown in a short time. And Thomas is probably the most solid and the closest thing that we’re going to have to Xavier Tillman in terms of being in the right place defensively. And then Malik Hall has done a heck of a job as well.”
Stephens forgot to mention sophomore Julius Marble, but he’s squarely in the fray as well.
“We’re just trying to get them all to be a little more consistent,” Stephens said.
The 6-foot-7 Hall averaged 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 15.9 minutes per game. He started nine games at the four.
“Malik is probably our most versatile player,” Stephens said. “Malik has played some on the wing. And we have gone with a small lineup with Joey and Malik at the four and five.
“We can throw a lot of different looks at people. I think we’ll be able to match up or match down to anybody. It’s one of the things that I think is going to benefit us in the long run, that we can play so many different lineups.”
WING STRENGTH
Coaches aren’t asked many questions about the wings. Henry, Brown and Langford have those two positions covered - with Watts sliding over to shooting guard from time to time as well.
“Aaron had a heck of a summer and preseason for us,” Stephens said.
Henry is the team’s leading returning scorer. He averaged 10 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
After a slow start, he warmed his 3-point shooting percentage up to .344 last year.
The Spartans need him to push that figure up into the .400s, and become a consistent scorer, not a player who plays huge in a given half of basketball but then goes silent for awhile.
Last year, Spartan teammates deferred to Cassius Winston to take games over. This year, more of the offense will go through Henry. He needs to be able to hit the gas pedal when needed.
Meanwhile, Brown operates at a different octane level altogether.
The energetic, excitable Brown averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 21.9 minutes per game last year. He shot .341 from 3-point range.
He has added some bulk and is ready to roll as a bona fide Big Ten starter, or perhaps the most explosive reserve in the Big Ten.
“We’re just trying to keep (Brown) on the wing and let him do his thing and be comfortable,” Stephens said. “We feel like he’s been shooting the ball as well as anybody on our team and we just want to give him those opportunities on the perimeter. And he’s one of our best runners.”