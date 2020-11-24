SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Seven still battling for starting jobs

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State is heading into its final practice of the preseason today unsure about its starting five. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The Spartans are hoping to field a team with depth and versatility. A crowded logjam of starting candidates is feeding a feeling of wellness in those areas as the Spartans get ready for their season opening game against Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m., Wednesday at Breslin Center (BTN).

Junior Foster Loyer has apparently improved his game enough to compete with Rocket Watts for the starting point guard job. "Apparently" is the key word here, based on the words of coaches and teammates. Media haven't been able to watch practices this preseason, and the public hasn’t had the usual opportunities to watch a pair of exhibition games prior to the opener.

If Loyer doesn’t start, the fact that he has raised his game enough to merit starting consideration bodes well for his ability to be more than a four-minute-per-half point guard. Coaches indicate that he is capable of playing more than that. That doesn’t mean Watts will sit for all of Loyer’s point guard minutes. It means Watts will have the freedom to move to shooting guard for several minutes each game, if indeed Loyer demonstrates an improved ability to handle defensive pressure as a passer, and provide solvent defense at the other end in order to merit extended playing time.

Joshua Langford is back as a fifth-year senior, somewhat unexpectedly. After missing all of last season, and most of the previous season, and battling through two foot surgeries, his off-season yielded a surprisingly steady rise of improved health.

Last winter, Langford came to grips with the probability that he may never play basketball again. But now, he’s back. And he’s been playing well enough to contend with junior Gabe Brown for the starting job at wing guard.

Langford and Loyer weren’t regarded as starting candidates back in April when the off-season began. But here they are, providing competition, depth and versatility.

Junior wing Aaron Henry and sophomore power forward Joey Hauser seem to be shoo-ins for starting duty.

The center position is a question mark, and it might remain that way all year. MSU’s ability to improve as a team will likely correlate with its success in finding a reliable, consistent center or two.

“We have not decided who’s going to start,” Associated Head Coach Dwayne Stephens said on Monday. “We could start Rocket or Foster at the point. At the bigs, we have four or five guys that we could start. We’ll figure that out tomorrow (Tuesday) probably.”

Head coach Tom Izzo is back in time to help with that decision. But he really never left.

Izzo returned to the practice court on Monday after finishing 14 days of isolation due to a bout with COVID-19.

During his quarantine, Izzo watched live video streams of practice from his home, and offered constant feedback to Stephens as the acting head coach.

“We talked a lot after practices,” Stephens said. “Coach watched the practices and he told me some things that he saw and he thought we could do better and those are the things that we tried to correct the next day.”