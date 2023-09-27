Michigan State men's basketball is getting geared up for a promising 2023-2024 season. The Spartans had their first preseason practice on Monday and Tom Izzo met with the media beforehand to talk about his team. Heading into last season, one of the question marks on the team was the depth. Izzo didn’t grab anybody out of the transfer portal to supplement the roster. Instead, he rode it out with the guys he had at his disposal already. This year, it seems like MSU has an abundance of depth. “Depth, we have it,” Izzo said about his current team. “Those of you that were upset with me last year for not going and getting more depth, I understood. Now the same set of people are saying, ‘How are you going to play 11 guys?’ It’s a good thing (that the) media and fans are all alike. You can’t please everybody. “I think the biggest plus with having a deeper team is I've got enough veterans and they’ve done an incredible job working with the four freshmen. And you know my theory of player-coached teams is always better than a coach-coached team. And those players have done one hell of a job acclimating, (building) relationships. In this transaction BS world we’re in, we actually still have a relationship-based program that we’re gonna have as long as I’m standing in front of you.”

With the limited depth that Michigan State had last season, staying healthy was paramount. Forward Malik Hall missed games with a foot injury last year and when he did play, he was rarely at full health. Hall underwent “minor surgery” on his left foot after the 2022-2023 season, but is progressing well heading into the 2023-2024 campaign. At the beginning of the season last year, Jaden Akins missed some games with a foot injury of his own. Now, Izzo said that Akins had a “slight ankle sprain” that he sustained this past weekend. “Other than a slight ankle sprain to Jaden Akins Saturday, we’ve been really healthy,” Izzo said. “Getting Malik Hall back in about the beginning of August has really helped. He’s still not maybe 100 percent back as far as skill level and that. But he is 100 percent back as far as health … He hasn’t been 100% since probably his sophomore year, so very encouraging with Malik.”

Progression over the offseason is something that is key to building a good program. Izzo has seen some positive development out of his players over the summer months. “We do have some guys that have improved a lot,” Izzo said. “We’ve had some guys that have gained weight, Jaden (Akins), 10 pounds, Mady (Sissoko), 20 pounds. We’ve had a guy that’s lost some weight that I think is important. It’s been a very fun and enjoyable summer and fall. It always is when you don’t play a game and you don’t have a loss. Until then, I’m going to continue to have fun. After that, it might not be as much fun.”

The Associated Press Preseason Top-25 Poll has not been unveiled yet, but when it gets released, Michigan State will likely see itself ranked highly. The Spartans are likely to be ranked in the top-10 or even the top-five. The Spartans' return major contributors from last season in guards Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, and Akins, and front-court players like Hall, Sissoko and more. Michigan State has also added four true freshmen in forwards Coen Carr and Xavier Booker, and guards Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand, that made up the No. 5 class in the country, according to Rivals. “They realize that rankings don’t mean a lot,” Izzo said. “What I like about the rankings for us is I think it’s been earned. Our players have developed, gotten a little older. They’re not because of necessarily our recruiting class. They’re more of the body of work we’ve done. And I think that makes it where it’s been earned, not given.”

Izzo spoke highly of the potential of MSU’s guards. He said that Tre Holloman has been one of his “more improved players.” Meanwhile, Carr “has been a worker” this offseason, and is “going to be able to play two positions” for the Spartans (most likely small forward and power forward). There is no denying that this Michigan State team has a lot of "talent." According to Izzo, though, it takes more than talent to win. “Talent is sometimes an overused word," Izzo said. "What I think we have is we have potential to have very good guard play,” Izzo said. “A.J. (Hoggard) keeps coming along and we all know that’s been a work in progress. I mean Tyson (Walker) and Jaden (Akins) have had hellacious summers.”

As far as the big men down low, Izzo also had positive things to say about how each player has progressed throughout the offseason. Izzo noted that Sissoko has gained 20 to 25 pounds and is a “different kid” and he said that he is “more aggressive.” Izzo also said that Jaxon Kohler’s body is “completely different,” Carson Cooper has also “changed his body” and that Booker is the “most talented” out of the bigs. “I think all those bigs have gotten better,” Izzo said. “Whether they’ll be good enough, time will tell.”

While he praised the potential of his team, Izzo also brought up some concerns he has heading into preseason practices. His top concern is if MSU can lead “the right way.” “Leadership’s always a concern,” Izzo said. “I mean these guys are not born to lead anymore. They’re born to follow ... or they’re born to be individuals… What I’ve seen so far is it’s been all about us and part of that reason is because kids have failed … You don’t go to Michigan State and not finish in the top-two, -three in the conference for two years in a row. You get the Final Fours. You don’t get beat in the first round or even in the second as often. "So kids are allowed to fail, which usually makes you better. The new system is kids are not allowed to fail. And so I still got some kids that have failed and I love that because I think they’re going to pass that along.”

Other concerns Izzo highlighted included scoring in the post, shot selection and how the team works together. After discussing his team in depth, Izzo also shared his thoughts about the situation going on in the football program amidst the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker (whose employment contract with the university is soon to be terminated). Izzo said that he feels for the players and staff and that they’ve been dealt a “tough hand.” Izzo had a message for the football program. “My message to everybody is stay the course,” Izzo said about the football team. “Adversity is what you learn from. I’m afraid that too many … kids are going to grow up with no adversity because they just transfer and leave … I would tell them all to stick together. Stick together, fight the fight, let’s grow and get better.”

As for the fans, Izzo mentioned that he rode around campus, saw the tailgating scene the past few weeks during football game and was “proud” of the fans for showing up in strong numbers in support of the football team. “We’ve been through a lot,” Izzo said. “We’ve been through a lot in the past, too. Spartans are resilient.”

