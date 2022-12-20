After some much needed time off, Michigan State returns back to the court to take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans (7-4 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) will be taking on the Golden Grizzlies coming off back-to-back wins versus Penn State and Brown, respectively. Oakland currently stand at 2-10 on the season and are coming off a 20-point loss at Boise State. Coming off of the aforementioned back-to-back wins, the Spartans have a great chance to go for three-straight wins against an Oakland team that is struggling as it is currently on a seven-game losing streak. Any time you have a game against an opponent that is in-state and filled with many Michigan natives on the roster, games can get tricky. Oakland has never defeated Michigan State, but has played MSU closely several times. If the Spartans are not focused from the tip the Spartans could find themselves in a dog fight against a team that has many players who will be motivated by this in state battle.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

Jaden Akins (Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.), Jaden Akins (6’4” So.) 3 - Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 61 (NET), No. 40 (Kenpom), No. 52 (Barttorvik)

Michigan State is coming into this game as rested as the Spartans have been all season. After the early-season gauntlet of a schedule, the Spartans are coming into this game off 10 days of rest, having last played Dec. 10 in a 68-50 victory over Brown. Malik Hall continues to be out for the Spartans with a foot injury, but according to head coach Tom Izzo, Hall has started to participate in drills with the team and there is a possibility he is back for the game against Buffalo on Dec. 30. Injuries are killer, but in the spirit of glass half full optimism, there is some good that can come out of it. With Hall being out, there is an opportunity for players to step up and many expected that player to be A.J. Hoggard, and in the last two games, Hoggard has shown that to be true. In Michigan State's last two victories Hoggard has averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assist per game. Of course, the important stat is the two victories, but Hoggard stepping up his play while also cutting down on his turnovers (one versus Brown and two versus Penn State) is a positive sign for the Spartans. Improved play from Hoggard coupled with getting guys healthy will be huge for Michigan State as the Spartans get ready for the heart of Big Ten play. Games like this against subpar opponents are a great opportunity to get guys real in-game experience. With Oakland lacking a traditional big man, look for players like Mady Sissoko and Jaxon Kohler to potentially have big games.

Oakland: Depth Chart and State of the Team

Rocket Watts versus Syracuse (Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports)

1 - Rocket Watts (6’2” Jr.) 2 - Blake Lampman(6’3” Jr.), Brody Parker (6’0” Soph.) 3 - Keaton Harvey(6’4” Sr.), Osei Price (6’4” Soph..) 4 - Trey Townsend (6’6” Soph.) 5 - Will Shepherd (6’8” Soph.), Chris Conway (6’9” Soph.) Injured: Jalen Moore (5'11" Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: NR (AP), NR (Coaches), No. 336 (NET), No. 308 (Kenpom), No. 312 (Barttorvik)

Greg Kampe is in his 38th season as the head coach of the Golden Grizzlies. He is very familiar with playing against Michigan State, though he has yet to beat the Spartans. Oakland is 0-20 all time versus the Spartans, with the last meeting being a 90-78 Spartan victory in December 2021. Offensively, the Golden Grizzlies are a team that struggles when Jalen Moore is not on the floor to set the table (5.7 assist per game). Former Spartan Rocket Watts has been ball-handler for Oakland in Moore's abscence, but he is more of a scoring guard. This can cause the offense to look out of sorts at times. According to EvanMiya.com, Oakland is one of the worst defensive teams in the country (356th) and also ranks toward the bottom in team offense as well (195th). One positive that the Golden Grizzlies have going for them is the play of Sophomore Trey Townsend. Townsend is having a monster sophomore season, averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, all while shooting 54% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. Townsend is coming off back to back 30 point performances where he has seen more shots and more of the ball with Moore being out. Townsend, a player who prepped at Oxford High School in Michigan, has always been a player that has impressed me with how hard he plays and how he always makes the right plays. Now the skill is starting to shine combined with that effort, and it has been a scary sight for opposing teams trying to game plan for Townsend. Townsend is surely a player that the Spartans must key in on and know where he is on the floor at all times. Another underlying story line is the return of Watts to Michigan State where he began his career. A revenge game is surely in the cards for the junior from Detroit, even though there doesn't seem to be much bad blood between Watts and Michigan State. Izzo recently said "I love the kid," when asked about Watts.

Game Plan and Prediction