Hoop Notes: Izzo expects atmosphere to be 'off the charts'
As far as ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-ups go, it doesn’t get much better than No. 11 Michigan State (5-2) against No. 10 Duke (7-1). And although neither team has quite found its rhythm to this poi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news