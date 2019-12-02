News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 15:53:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoop Notes: Izzo expects atmosphere to be 'off the charts'

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

As far as ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-ups go, it doesn’t get much better than No. 11 Michigan State (5-2) against No. 10 Duke (7-1). And although neither team has quite found its rhythm to this poi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}