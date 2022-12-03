The Spartans will look to rebound from a disheartening loss on the road at Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. With Tom Izzo's team still undermanned (Jaden Akins and Malik Hall appear unlikely to play until next week at the earliest), every position group will need to dramatically improve their performance on offense and raise their level of defensive competitiveness to overcome a gritty and capable Northwestern team that has one of the stingier defenses in the country.

The Michigan State men's basketball team takes on Northwestern on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Big Ten Network) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. It will be the first conference game of the 2022-2023 season for both teams.

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.)

2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.)

3 - Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.)

4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.)

5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.)

Injured: Jaden Akins (6'4" So.), Malik Hall (6'8" Sr.)

Rankings & Ratings: No. 20 (AP Poll), No. 20 (Coaches Poll), No. 35 (Kenpom), No. 42 (Barttorvik).

Against Notre Dame, Hoggard, Hauser and, to a lesser extent, Walker, presented as the only viable players in the first true road game for the hobbled Spartans. With a great bounce-back performance after a woeful trip out in Portland, Oregon, Hoggard, attacked the paint with aplomb and began to relocate his mid-range scoring touch for really the first time all season.



Last season, Hoggard, in his first season with a significant role, struggled from the mid-range, only shooting 26% (18-for-69) on 2-point shots away from the rim, a number that belies Hoggard's success from the mid-range as a high school and AAU player.

While Hoggard's struggles from mid-range last year hurt his efficiency, his outstanding finishing at-the-rim (60%, 72-for-120) indicated that his increased role this season would produce a potentially all-league season. Instead, despite a modest uptick in his mid-range scoring, which bodes well, doubtlessly, Hoggard's at-the-rim finishing has cratered -- he stands at nearly 53% (19-for-36).

If Hoggard can correct his finishing, continue to improve his mid-range proficiency, and maintain his significant improvements from the free-throw line and 3-point line (Hoggard's 3-point percentage has improved by 6% this season, and his free-throw percentage has improved by over 20% thus far on high-volume), then Hoggard may emerge as one of the best point guards in the Big Ten Conference.

The Spartans need this emergence to happen sooner rather than later: in light of the injury to Akins, a breakout candidate this season, and with Hall also on the shelf, Walker and Hauser, who have emerged as consistent senior leaders on both ends of the court, need a third player to consistently score to ease defensive pressure on them. Hoggard should be that player. Hoggard appears to be the only viable candidate to fill that role given the inconsistent play from Sissoko and Brooks who, despite a small set of solid performances, have generally failed to build a consistent run of good form on either end of the court.

As a team, the Spartans have struggled to account for the absence of two of their presumptive top-five players. Their absences have had redounding impacts on every aspect of the Spartans' on-court performances: firstly, when healthy, their athleticism allows the Spartans to pressure opposing teams all over the half-court which alleviates the pressure on their own unproven rim-protectors, lacking that pressure, the Spartans' ability to force turnovers has cratered (the Spartans now rank No. 337 in the nation in defensive turnover-rate, per Kenpom).

This defensive deficiency has ensured fewer transition opportunities which has meant the Spartans have had to play offense against settled defenses. Furthermore, Hall and Akins, two of the Spartans best rebounding players, obviously aren't on the court to finish defensive possessions or give Izzo extra shots on offense.

Until Akins and Hall return, the Spartans' other players will have to raise their levels to overcome the team's unexpectedly and uncomfortably fine margins.





