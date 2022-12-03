Michigan State Basketball: Northwestern Preview
The Michigan State men's basketball team takes on Northwestern on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Big Ten Network) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. It will be the first conference game of the 2022-2023 season for both teams.
The Spartans will look to rebound from a disheartening loss on the road at Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. With Tom Izzo's team still undermanned (Jaden Akins and Malik Hall appear unlikely to play until next week at the earliest), every position group will need to dramatically improve their performance on offense and raise their level of defensive competitiveness to overcome a gritty and capable Northwestern team that has one of the stingier defenses in the country.
Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team
1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.)
2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.)
3 - Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.)
4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.)
5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.)
Injured: Jaden Akins (6'4" So.), Malik Hall (6'8" Sr.)
Rankings & Ratings: No. 20 (AP Poll), No. 20 (Coaches Poll), No. 35 (Kenpom), No. 42 (Barttorvik).
Against Notre Dame, Hoggard, Hauser and, to a lesser extent, Walker, presented as the only viable players in the first true road game for the hobbled Spartans. With a great bounce-back performance after a woeful trip out in Portland, Oregon, Hoggard, attacked the paint with aplomb and began to relocate his mid-range scoring touch for really the first time all season.
Last season, Hoggard, in his first season with a significant role, struggled from the mid-range, only shooting 26% (18-for-69) on 2-point shots away from the rim, a number that belies Hoggard's success from the mid-range as a high school and AAU player.
While Hoggard's struggles from mid-range last year hurt his efficiency, his outstanding finishing at-the-rim (60%, 72-for-120) indicated that his increased role this season would produce a potentially all-league season. Instead, despite a modest uptick in his mid-range scoring, which bodes well, doubtlessly, Hoggard's at-the-rim finishing has cratered -- he stands at nearly 53% (19-for-36).
If Hoggard can correct his finishing, continue to improve his mid-range proficiency, and maintain his significant improvements from the free-throw line and 3-point line (Hoggard's 3-point percentage has improved by 6% this season, and his free-throw percentage has improved by over 20% thus far on high-volume), then Hoggard may emerge as one of the best point guards in the Big Ten Conference.
The Spartans need this emergence to happen sooner rather than later: in light of the injury to Akins, a breakout candidate this season, and with Hall also on the shelf, Walker and Hauser, who have emerged as consistent senior leaders on both ends of the court, need a third player to consistently score to ease defensive pressure on them. Hoggard should be that player. Hoggard appears to be the only viable candidate to fill that role given the inconsistent play from Sissoko and Brooks who, despite a small set of solid performances, have generally failed to build a consistent run of good form on either end of the court.
As a team, the Spartans have struggled to account for the absence of two of their presumptive top-five players. Their absences have had redounding impacts on every aspect of the Spartans' on-court performances: firstly, when healthy, their athleticism allows the Spartans to pressure opposing teams all over the half-court which alleviates the pressure on their own unproven rim-protectors, lacking that pressure, the Spartans' ability to force turnovers has cratered (the Spartans now rank No. 337 in the nation in defensive turnover-rate, per Kenpom).
This defensive deficiency has ensured fewer transition opportunities which has meant the Spartans have had to play offense against settled defenses. Furthermore, Hall and Akins, two of the Spartans best rebounding players, obviously aren't on the court to finish defensive possessions or give Izzo extra shots on offense.
Until Akins and Hall return, the Spartans' other players will have to raise their levels to overcome the team's unexpectedly and uncomfortably fine margins.
Northwestern: Depth Chart and State of the Team
1 - Boo Buie (6'2" Sr.)
2 - Ty Berry (6'3" Jr.)
3 - Chase Audige (6'4" Sr.)
4 - Robbie Beran (6'9" Sr.), Brooks Barhizer (6'6" So.)
5 - Matthew Nicholson (7'0" Jr.), Tydus Verhoeven (6'9" Sr.)
Injured: Julian Roper (6'3" So.)
Rankings & Ratings: NR (AP), NR (Coaches), No. 74 (Kenpom), No. 96 (Barttorvik)
Northwestern lost two starters to transfer (Pete Nance to North Carolina and Ryan Young to Duke), if those players had returned, the ceiling for the Wildcats likely would have included an NCAA Tournament berth. Without those front-court stalwarts, the spacing and offensive potency have suffered at the start of this season. Buie, Berry and Audige continue in their offensive focal-point roles, but all three have struggled to score efficiently (92, 102, and 97 offensive efficiency ratings, respectively).
This team can compete with more talented squads, however, thanks to their excellent defense (No. 22 in the nation in defensive efficiency). Northwestern defends 2-point field goals better than any other team in the nation because they contest everything (they also do an excellent job of running teams off the 3-point line), and block a ton of shots thanks to the junior, Nicholson (a top-10 shot-blocker in the nation by block-rate), finally, led by the excellent individual work of Audige, Northwestern forces turnovers at a high rate.
Game Plan and Prediction
The undermanned Michigan State will likely find itself in yet another slow-paced game and forced to hit shots from the perimeter in order to beat this stingy Northwestern team. Hoggard will be hard-pressed by Chase Audige every time he handles the ball, so expect Tyson Walker to take on a significant role as a ball-handler and creator rather than a more off-ball role that we have seen him assume at times.
Hauser should be able to find success against Beran, but the key in this game will be which Spartan steps into the "fourth player" role. During this injury-benighted stretch of games, victories have seen a fourth Spartan step to the fore to add scoring or solid defensive contributions. In this game, Holloman and Sissoko will need to take advantage of their minutes and apply real pressure to their opposite number on both sides of the ball.
Rebound and run when possible in this one, and rely on Hauser and Walker's comfort-zones in the mid-range to carry the offense: Northwestern will run shooters off the line to invite mid-range shots, and Walker and Hauser should comfortably knock those down when attacking close-outs, coming off of pin-downs or operating out of the pick-and-roll.
Expect the Spartans to grind out an important win before getting reinforcements back next week:
Michigan State 68, Northwestern 58