Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE , and use Promo Code: Annual50.

During Michigan State’s Tom Izzo didn’t know Maryland lost until well after most Spartan fans did, Tuesday night.

He didn’t know the heretofore first-place Terrapins were struggling against Rutgers all night, and eventually lost.

MSU’s tunnel-vision focus on itself, and nothing else, continued straight through Tuesday night’s early 19-point deficit, and eventual heart-pounding, 79-71 comeback victory.

The result is a tie with Maryland atop the Big Ten standings. Michigan State is back with championship destiny in its own hands. If the Spartans beat Ohio State at Breslin Center on Sunday, Michigan State will win at least a share of the Big Ten title for the 10th time in Izzo’s career, the third straight year, and the 16th time in school history.

“I found out (Maryland lost), walking in the locker room,” Izzo said. “I did not hear anything, I did not know anything. We made a rule on our bench that we didn’t want to know, so we had to tell (equipment manager) Dave Pruder and a couple of those guys that usually are squawking about things like that (to be quiet).”

By that time, the Spartans had already enjoyed an emotional celebration on the sideline in the final moments of the Penn State game. The celebration charged back up again in the locker room.

Izzo talks about those things in the post game press conference, video below: