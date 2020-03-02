Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE , and use Promo Code: Annual50.

EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo says he hasn’t done any scoreboard watching in relation to his team’s chances of winning the Big Ten regular season championship.

If Michigan State wins out, and Maryland loses a game, Michigan State will clinch at least a share of the conference championship. But Izzo isn’t concerned about Maryland’s upcoming games against Rutgers on Tuesday night and Michigan on Sunday.

“I’m more looking forward to this team getting better now,” Izzo said. “And are we making some progress, are we going to be at the right place at the right time?”

A younger Izzo might not have felt that way.

“I swear to you, I remember sitting in that back room when Andre (Hutson) and them were here, going for a fourth Big Ten championship, and we needed Ohio State to win on a Thursday," Izzo said. "We were all jumping around.”

There’s no jumping around while watching other games, these days.

“Maybe I’ve matured,” Izzo said. “Maybe I’m getting old. But the difference is we we dug ourselves a hole, so I did not jump around when Minnesota blew that lead (last week against Maryland.)”

If the Gophers had held onto a 16-point lead late in that game, Michigan State would be tied atop the Big Ten standings and in control of its own destiny.

“I just said if we just do our job and beat Maryland and do our job and at least win this game (against Penn State) then maybe the odds are with you that maybe you deserve to get something,” Izzo said. “We still make some crazy plays. We still turn it over a little too much. But we are making progress and we haven’t let people get us down and that’s a great quality that those guys will take with them for years to come.”