The tough stretch of games is finally in the rear-view mirror for Michigan State men's basketball. Up next are the Brown Bears on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network. This will be the first home game against a non-power conference opponent since Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona. MSU has the opportunity to go on a winning streak in the next few games. The Spartans will most likely be favored against their next five opponents: Brown, Oakland, Buffalo, Nebraska and Michigan. All five of those games will be at the Breslin Center. Head coach Tom Izzo has admitted that his team has been “dead tired” during the tough stretch. MSU will only play three games in the next 25 days, so rest should be plentiful. That will also allow one of the leaders of the team, senior forward Malik Hall, to get healthy without missing any more conference games.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 72 (NET), No. 42 (Kenpom), No. 56 (Barttorvik) The Spartans will be coming into this game off of a road win against Penn State. Hoggard had a career high 23 points in that game. Izzo wants to see more consistency out of Hoggard from game to game. There is no doubt that Hoggard is the vocal leader of the team. Simply speaking about team dynamics, a vocal leader needs to hold himself to the same standard that he holds his teammates to. He also needs to consistently perform at that standard as well. Hoggard still needs to get to that level of consistent performances, and the upcoming stretch against Brown, Oakland and Buffalo is a perfect opportunity for him to get in a groove. This is also a big game for Akins as he is still a few weeks out from being fully fit. In his two games since returning from injury, Akins is only shooting 25% from the field. He shot 57% from the field against Villanova in the game before his injury. The aforementioned stretch of the next three games is perfect for Akins to get back to 100% for Big Ten play. This game against Brown is a great opportunity for Izzo to mix and match the five players on the floor. MSU has been bitten by the injury bug so far this season. If injuries keep being an issue, MSU will need to play inexperienced players like Holloman, Brooks, Whitens and Cooper more, especially with the lack of overall team depth. The next stretch of games will be critical for those four guys to get valuable minutes. MSU actually played zone defense against Penn State. However, it was only for three possessions. Most likely, there will be a game in Big Ten play where MSU struggles to stop the other team from putting the ball in the basket. Mixing in a zone defense as opposed to the normal man-to-man could prove to be a difference in the future. If the Spartans have a sizable lead, more in-game reps with the zone defense now wouldn’t hurt the team down the road.

Brown: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Paxson Wojcik (6’5” Sr.), Perry Cowan (6’4” Sr.) 2 - Kino Lilly Jr. (6’0” So.), Dan Friday (6’4” Jr.) 3 - Aaron Cooley (6’5” So.), Kimo Ferrari (6’0” Jr.) 4 - Malachi Ndur (6’8” Jr.), Nana Owusu-Anane (6’8” So.) 5 - Kalu Anya (6’8” Fr.) Injured: no reported injuries Rankings & Ratings: NR (AP), NR (Coaches), No. 203 (NET), No. 204 (Kenpom), No. 198 (Barttorvik) Brown is a middle of the road Division 1 basketball team according to many power rankings that are available. However, the Bears are on a five-game winning streak with victories over Maine, Central Connecticut State, Bryant, Hartford and Rhode Island. Four of those five victories came on the road. Brown has not lost a game since Nov. 23, and that was against UMass Lowell, which is 10-1 this season. Brown’s win over Bryant could be viewed as a really good win because Bryant went to Syracuse earlier in the season and beat the Orange. Brown should not be taken lightly. The most intriguing storyline heading into this game is that Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik’s son, Paxson, plays for Brown. Paxson is Brown’s second-leading scorer as he averages 12.8 points per game. It will be interesting to see how Doug scouts and game plans against his son. It will be a big day for the Wojcik family as they will have many friends and family members in attendance at the Breslin Center. Lilly Jr. is a player to keep an eye out for. He averages a team high 15.9 points per game. He is also the team’s best 3-point shooter (38.7%). Down low, Owusu-Anane could pose problems for Michigan State. He might not be in the starting lineup, but he is the leading rebounder for the Bears. Boxing him out will be key to winning the rebound battle. Owusu-Anane is prone to turnovers, though.

Game Plan and Prediction