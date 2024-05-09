The Spartans enter this series seventh in the Big Ten with a 21-23 overall record and a 9-9 conference record. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season advance to the Big Ten Tournament.

After a series win against Michigan , Michigan State baseball will be back in action this weekend for a pivotal road series against Minnesota .

The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, enter the series 10th in the Big Ten with a 21-21 overall record and a 7-11 record in conference play.

Minnesota is coming off a home series loss to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers won the first two games 10-7 and 7-3, while Minnesota avoided the series sweep with a 6-2 in the final matchup. In the 6-2 win, junior third baseman Jake Perry led Minnesota, recording a home run, two hits, and two RBIs in three at-bats.

Players to watch for Minnesota in this series include junior second baseman Brady Counsell. Counsell leads the Gophers in home runs, with 11 on the season, and in hits, with 55.

Junior outfielder Josh Fitzgerald has the best batting average for Minnesota with an average of .333 is also a player to watch in this series. Fitzgerald has recorded 38 hits on the season and 25 runs scored.

The key for the Spartans in this series will be to start fast on offense. MSU’s record away from McLane Stadium this season is 5-6. In their last road series against Ohio State, MSU won two out of three against the Buckeyes and were impressive on offense winning 11-4 and 17-12 in their two victories.

For MSU, a series win against Minnesota will go a long way in strengthening their chances of qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota however, must win this series to keep their hopes alive for the Big Ten Tournament.

MSU will open up their final road series on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET from Siebert Field in Minneapolis.