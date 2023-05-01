Michigan State Baseball sweeps Northwestern: Recap
Michigan State and Northwestern battled in East Lansing over the weekend in Big Ten Conference play with the Spartans coming out victorious in all three games, earning the sweep of the Wildcats and helping their NCAA tournament chances.
There was a doubleheader played on Saturday, followed by a single game on Sunday.
In game one, Michigan State sent Friday night starter Joseph Dzierwa to the bump, while Northwestern threw Matt McClure. Michigan State got on top early on in the bottom of the first inning with a Sam Busch RBI-double to take a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats would strike in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one each. The Spartans wasted no time to take the lead right back, though, as Mitch Jebb roped an RBI-triple to right-center field to take a 2-1 lead. The Spartans were not done with the scoring in the third inning, as superstar Brock Vradenburg brought Jebb home with a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1 in Michigan State's advantage after three innings of play.
Michigan State would add two more runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Dillon Kark's RBI single. Leading 5-1 going into the fifth inning, Dzierwa was breezing by the Wildcat lineup, only giving up one earned run to that point in the game. NU would make sure that was not the only run against on Dzierwa on the day, however, as Kevin Ferrer and Cooper Foard hit solo home runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Spartans' lead to 5-3. Fortunately for MSU, those were the last runs of the day for the Wildcats as the Spartan bullpen shut down Northwestern for the rest of the way.
The Spartan offense even added three more insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings, capped off by Vradenburg's RBI-double in the bottom half of the eighth inning.
Michigan State defeated Northwestern by a final score of 8-3 in game one of the series, improving the Spartans' record to 26-13 (8-5 Big Ten) and dropping the Wildcats to just 7-29 (3-10 Big Ten).
In game two of the three-game series, Michigan State sent Nolan Higgins to the mound while Northwestern sent Sam Garewal.
The Spartans struck first with a Vradenburg opposite-field home run in the first inning, his first at McLane Stadium this season. The scoring would halt until the fourth inning, when Bryan Broecker hit a sacrifice fly to score Vradenburg and the Spartans took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, Vradenburg did it again. On a 2-2 pitch with two runners on, Vradenburg sent a deep fly ball over the high wall in right field to notch his second home run of the game, while also giving the Spartans a 5-0 lead against the Wildcats. Greg Ziegler would plate another run with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 6-0.
Higgins was dominant for much of the game as MSU's starter, holding the Wildcat offense scoreless through six innings, but in the seventh inning, the Wildcats jumped him for three earned runs and cut the Spartans' lead to 6-3 after seven innings.
Just like game one, the Michigan State bullpen would take care of the Northwestern offense, as the Spartans did not concede a run in the final two innings and Wyatt Rush would record his eighth save of the season to give Michigan State a 6-3 win, while also notching another Big Ten series win.
Michigan State improved to 27-13 (9-5 Big Ten) and the Wildcats fell to 7-30 (3-11 Big Ten).
In the third and final game of the series, Michigan State sent Nick Powers to the mound to try to complete the sweep against the Wildcats, while Northwestern sent Luke Benneche to the bump to try and salvage one game of this series.
The Spartans kept their foot on the gas from Saturday, as they would score first with a Casey Mayes RBI-double to take a 1-0 lead after two innings of play. Neither team scored again until the fifth inning, when Michigan State tacked on four runs via two RBI-triples from Broecker and Kark to take a 5-0 lead after five innings of play. The Wildcats would not go down without a fight, as they answered with a pair of their own in the top of the sixth, cutting MSU's lead to 5-2.
Michigan State made sure this one would never be in question, however, as Kark punished a baseball to left field for a three-run home run to give Michigan State an 8-2 lead, while also giving Kark five RBIs on the day. Trent Farquhar added an RBI-single in the seventh to give Michigan State a 9-2 lead and that would be all the scoring the Spartans needed for the rest of the day as the bullpen shut the door once again. The Spartans got the 9-2 victory and earned a sweep over the Wildcats.
Michigan State improved to 28-13 (10-5 Big Ten) on the season, and the Wildcats fell to 7-31 (3-12 Big Ten).