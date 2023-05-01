Michigan State and Northwestern battled in East Lansing over the weekend in Big Ten Conference play with the Spartans coming out victorious in all three games, earning the sweep of the Wildcats and helping their NCAA tournament chances.

There was a doubleheader played on Saturday, followed by a single game on Sunday.

In game one, Michigan State sent Friday night starter Joseph Dzierwa to the bump, while Northwestern threw Matt McClure. Michigan State got on top early on in the bottom of the first inning with a Sam Busch RBI-double to take a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats would strike in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one each. The Spartans wasted no time to take the lead right back, though, as Mitch Jebb roped an RBI-triple to right-center field to take a 2-1 lead. The Spartans were not done with the scoring in the third inning, as superstar Brock Vradenburg brought Jebb home with a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1 in Michigan State's advantage after three innings of play.

Michigan State would add two more runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Dillon Kark's RBI single. Leading 5-1 going into the fifth inning, Dzierwa was breezing by the Wildcat lineup, only giving up one earned run to that point in the game. NU would make sure that was not the only run against on Dzierwa on the day, however, as Kevin Ferrer and Cooper Foard hit solo home runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Spartans' lead to 5-3. Fortunately for MSU, those were the last runs of the day for the Wildcats as the Spartan bullpen shut down Northwestern for the rest of the way.

The Spartan offense even added three more insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings, capped off by Vradenburg's RBI-double in the bottom half of the eighth inning.

Michigan State defeated Northwestern by a final score of 8-3 in game one of the series, improving the Spartans' record to 26-13 (8-5 Big Ten) and dropping the Wildcats to just 7-29 (3-10 Big Ten).