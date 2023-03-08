The Michigan State baseball team continues its spring break trip with a midweek game on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time against the Wofford Terriers in Greenville, South Carolina.

Michigan State just finished up a four-game set against three separate teams that included the College of Charleston, Charleston Southern and the Air Force. The Spartans went 1-3, giving up double-digit runs in three of the four games. Michigan State will have no break in Wednesday’s contest against the 11-1 Wofford squad, which has won 11 games in a row.

Wofford, who has not lost since its opening day game against Southern Illinois, and has totaled a team batting average of .302 with 10 home runs and 89 RBIs. The Terriers also have a slugging percentage of .436 as a team and an on-base percentage of .443. Needless to say, the Spartan pitchers, who just struggled mightily this past weekend, will have their hands full against this potent Terrier offense.

Ryan Galanie, a senior infielder for the Terriers, is a player to watch out for in this contest. Galanie is hitting .447 with an .830 slugging percentage, while leading the team with five home runs.

The Michigan State bats scored 29 runs this past weekend in the four-game set, so this contest feels as if it will come down to the Spartan pitching staff recording enough outs to give their offense a chance in this one.

This post will be updated with a recap following Wednesday's game.