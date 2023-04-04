Michigan State will take on the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. The seven-inning exhibition game named the "Crosstown Showdown" does not count toward either team's record.

This is the 15th annual "Crosstown Showdown" event. The Lugnuts are the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and were formerly an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays organization from 2005-2020.

Michigan State enters this contest against the Lugnuts with a solid 16-8 record overall and a 4-2 record in the Big Ten on the 2023 season. Michigan State, which is coming off a series victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, is playing its best baseball of the season.

The Spartans have won 11 of the team's last 13 games, and have the second-leading hitter in the Big Ten in Brock Vradenburg. Vradenburg is batting an impressive .442 while the Spartans are batting .310 as a team, which is good for second in the Big Ten.

Michigan State’s pitching has crept up in the last couple weeks, giving them more of a margin of error. Spartan freshman starting pitcher, Joseph Dzierwa has given the Michigan State pitching staff a lift, with his recent outing being a quality start against the Rutgers. Dzierwa gave the Spartans five innings of dominant pitching, giving up just one earned run while scattering four hits.

Another key cog in the Spartan pitching staff is closer Wyatt Rush. The Spartans have been able to hand the baseball over to Rush when it’s time to close the game out and Rush has been phenomenal, registering six saves this season, with an ERA below three in save situations.

The Spartans are going up against future MLB players, which will be fun to gauge how Spartan stars like Vradenburg match up against the Lugnuts.

Lansing has not yet played a regular-season game in 2023, and will play the Great Lakes Loons later in the week.