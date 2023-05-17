News More News
Michigan State Baseball: Iowa and Central Michigan recaps

Michigan State's Bryan Broecker at the plate
Michigan State's Bryan Broecker at the plate (MSU Baseball)
Amani Godfrey • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Michigan State went on the road to Iowa City over the weekend for a three-game series with Iowa, followed up by a single-game clash against Central Michigan in East Lansing on Tuesday.

In game one against Iowa, The Spartans sent Joseph Dzierwa to the mound against Iowa's Marcus Morgan.

The Hawkeyes started the scoring in the second inning with a Sam Petersen solo home run, followed by a Cade Moss RBI-single. Iowa tacked on another run in the third inning to hold a 3-0 lead after three innings against the Spartans. Brayden Frazier kept the Iowa scoring party going with a two-run home run to give the Hawkeyes a 5-0 lead after four innings.

The Spartan offense was held in check on Friday by Iowa starter Marcus Morgan. He tossed six no-hit innings against the Green and White before having to come out of the game due to a high pitch count.

The Spartans did not register a hit until the top of the seventh inning. Iowa would tack on a few more runs in the eighth, one run shy of completing a run-rule victory over the Spartans. Iowa took game one against Michigan State by a final score of 9-0, improving its record to 35-12. Michigan State's loss dropped its overall record to 29-17 going into game two of the series.

In game two, Michigan State sent Nolan Higgins to the mound to face off against Iowa's Ty Langenberg. Michigan State would not wait to get on the board, as Mitch Jebb singled in a run to give the Spartans an early 1-0 in the first inning.

Iowa's bats stayed hot, as it scored three runs in the second and third innings to take a 3-1 lead against the Spartans. Two of those runs came on solo home runs by leadoff hitter Ben Wilmes and first baseman Brennen Dorighi.

The Spartans responded in the fourth inning with a Casey Mayes RBI-single to cut the Iowa lead down to 3-2. The Hawkeyes and Spartans would both score a single run in the fifth inning, followed by an Iowa run in the sixth inning. Iowa's lead was 5-3 heading into the seventh inning, which was a much better spot than the Spartans were in Friday night, when the offense could not muster up a hit until after the sixth inning.

The Spartans kept up the good work at the plate when Brock Vradenburg, the top hitter in the Big Ten, sent a deep fly ball for a two-run home run to tie the game at five runs apiece.

The game would stay tied until the eighth inning when the Hawkeye offense came to life, scoring three runs in the eighth, capped off by the second Dorighi home run of the day. The Spartans would plate one in the ninth, but that was all the Spartans would muster up as the team fell to 29-18 with the loss. Iowa improved to 36-12 with the win.

In game three, Michigan State's Nick Powers was sent to the mound to counter Iowa's flamethrower Brody Brecht. Iowa would strike early on with a Dorighi RBI-double to take the early 1-0 lead in the first inning. As mentioned, Dorighi was Saturday's hero as he hit two home runs to give the Hawkeyes the upper hand.

The Hawkeyes, who hit double-digit home runs last week in the Ohio State series, kept the power surge going in the second inning of Sunday's game as Michael Seegers launched a solo home run to give Iowa a 2-0 lead. Sunday's contest did not mirror Saturday's game, as neither team performed as well offensively as they did on Saturday.

Iowa would plate a run in the fourth inning, but neither team would score another run until a bases-loaded walk to Bryan Broecker scored what would be the Spartans' only run of the day.

Brecht held the Spartans in check as he went six innings, while only giving up one earned run and striking out eight batters. The Hawkeyes would ultimately go on to sweep the Spartans, giving Michigan State six consecutive conference losses after just entering the Illinois series in second place.

The win improved Iowa to 37-12 and dropped the Spartans to 29-19.

Central Michigan recap

In the only game against each other this season, Michigan State and Central Michigan faced off in East Lansing in a Tuesday night in-state battle.

The Spartans sent former Michigan State football player Adam Berghorst to the mound against Central Michigan's Evan Waters.

The Spartans made a statement early in this one, as they were going to show that their offense would come to life after a dismal weekend in Iowa, City. Michigan State scored five first-inning runs, capped off by a Bryan Broecker two-run home run.

The Spartans kept up the hot start at the plate, as MSU put up two more runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead after three innings of play. The Spartan pitching staff shut down the Chippewas all night, throwing a total of seven arms in a pseudo bullpen game for the staff. Those seven arms tossed nine innings, while only allowing four hits and striking out nine batters.

The only runs the Spartans would give up would be in the eighth inning, as Central Michigan scored two runs, which ultimately would be the last scoring in the contest.

Michigan State bounced back with a 9-2 victory over CMU, improving the Spartans' record to 30-19 and dropping the Chippewas to 32-19.

