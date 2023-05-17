Michigan State went on the road to Iowa City over the weekend for a three-game series with Iowa, followed up by a single-game clash against Central Michigan in East Lansing on Tuesday. In game one against Iowa, The Spartans sent Joseph Dzierwa to the mound against Iowa's Marcus Morgan. The Hawkeyes started the scoring in the second inning with a Sam Petersen solo home run, followed by a Cade Moss RBI-single. Iowa tacked on another run in the third inning to hold a 3-0 lead after three innings against the Spartans. Brayden Frazier kept the Iowa scoring party going with a two-run home run to give the Hawkeyes a 5-0 lead after four innings. The Spartan offense was held in check on Friday by Iowa starter Marcus Morgan. He tossed six no-hit innings against the Green and White before having to come out of the game due to a high pitch count. The Spartans did not register a hit until the top of the seventh inning. Iowa would tack on a few more runs in the eighth, one run shy of completing a run-rule victory over the Spartans. Iowa took game one against Michigan State by a final score of 9-0, improving its record to 35-12. Michigan State's loss dropped its overall record to 29-17 going into game two of the series.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzY29yZSBmcm9tIElvd2EgQ2l0eTo8YnI+SW93YSA5LCBN aWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSAwIDxicj48YnI+8J+aqPCfmqjwn5qoU0NIRURVTEUg VVBEQVRF8J+aqPCfmqjwn5qoPGJyPkcyIG9mIHRoZSBzZXJpZXMgbm93IGF0 IDEyOjA1IHBtIEVUIC8gMTE6MDUgYW0gQ1QgZHVlIHRvIGluY2xlbWVudCB3 ZWF0aGVyIGluIHRoZSBmb3JlY2FzdC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NwYXJ0YW5TdHJvbmc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNG1oVnB0WHRyMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzRtaFZwdFh0cjI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFz ZWJhbGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NzIyNzEwMTM0OTUwMjk3Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In game two, Michigan State sent Nolan Higgins to the mound to face off against Iowa's Ty Langenberg. Michigan State would not wait to get on the board, as Mitch Jebb singled in a run to give the Spartans an early 1-0 in the first inning. Iowa's bats stayed hot, as it scored three runs in the second and third innings to take a 3-1 lead against the Spartans. Two of those runs came on solo home runs by leadoff hitter Ben Wilmes and first baseman Brennen Dorighi. The Spartans responded in the fourth inning with a Casey Mayes RBI-single to cut the Iowa lead down to 3-2. The Hawkeyes and Spartans would both score a single run in the fifth inning, followed by an Iowa run in the sixth inning. Iowa's lead was 5-3 heading into the seventh inning, which was a much better spot than the Spartans were in Friday night, when the offense could not muster up a hit until after the sixth inning. The Spartans kept up the good work at the plate when Brock Vradenburg, the top hitter in the Big Ten, sent a deep fly ball for a two-run home run to tie the game at five runs apiece. The game would stay tied until the eighth inning when the Hawkeye offense came to life, scoring three runs in the eighth, capped off by the second Dorighi home run of the day. The Spartans would plate one in the ninth, but that was all the Spartans would muster up as the team fell to 29-18 with the loss. Iowa improved to 36-12 with the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGlsZSB5YSBzdHJldGNoLCBjYW4gdGFrZSBhIGxvb2sgYXQgdGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9WcmFkZW5C bGFzdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ZyYWRl bkJsYXN0PC9hPiBieSBCcm9jayBWcmFkZW5idXJnIHRoYXQgdGllZCB0aGUg Z2FtZSBhdCA1LWFsbCBpbiB0aGUgdG9wIG9mIHRoZSA3dGghITxicj48YnI+ VnJhZGVuYnVyZyBibGFzdGVkIGhpcyAxM3RoIEhSIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24g JmFtcDsgdGFrZXMgb3ZlciBsZWFkIGFtb25nIGFjdGl2ZSBTcGFydGFucyB3 LyBoaXMgMTh0aCBvZiBjYXJlZXIhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZyYWRlbmJ1cmdCcm9jaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVnJhZGVuYnVyZ0Jyb2NrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRnZnZW1iNlZxcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Z2 Z2VtYjZWcXM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJh bGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NzQ3MDI5MDc4MjI5ODExND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzY29yZSBmcm9tIElvd2EgQ2l0eTo8YnI+SW93YSA4LCBN aWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSA2PGJyPjxicj5TcGFydGFucyB0b3BwZWQgbGF0ZSwg YWZ0ZXIgVnJhZGVuYnVyZyBIUiB0aWVkIGl0IGluIDd0aCwgaGlzIHRlYW0t bGVhZGluZyAxM3RoIEhSIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24uPGJyPjxicj5TZXJpZXMg ZmluYWxlIG9uIFN1bmRheSBzbGF0ZWQgZm9yIDI6MDUgcC5tLiBFVCAvIDE6 MDUgcC5tLiBDVCBzdGFydCB0aW1lLCBidXQgc3ViamVjdCB0byBjaGFuZ2Uu PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFy dGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j U3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JuaElr b01GWWoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ybmhJa29NRllqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE2NTc0OTc0MDQ5ODYyNTMzMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In game three, Michigan State's Nick Powers was sent to the mound to counter Iowa's flamethrower Brody Brecht. Iowa would strike early on with a Dorighi RBI-double to take the early 1-0 lead in the first inning. As mentioned, Dorighi was Saturday's hero as he hit two home runs to give the Hawkeyes the upper hand. The Hawkeyes, who hit double-digit home runs last week in the Ohio State series, kept the power surge going in the second inning of Sunday's game as Michael Seegers launched a solo home run to give Iowa a 2-0 lead. Sunday's contest did not mirror Saturday's game, as neither team performed as well offensively as they did on Saturday. Iowa would plate a run in the fourth inning, but neither team would score another run until a bases-loaded walk to Bryan Broecker scored what would be the Spartans' only run of the day. Brecht held the Spartans in check as he went six innings, while only giving up one earned run and striking out eight batters. The Hawkeyes would ultimately go on to sweep the Spartans, giving Michigan State six consecutive conference losses after just entering the Illinois series in second place. The win improved Iowa to 37-12 and dropped the Spartans to 29-19.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzY29yZSBmcm9tIElvd2EgQ2l0eTogPGJyPklvd2EgNSwg TWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgMTxicj48YnI+TVNVIHJldHVybnMgaG9tZSB0byBo b3N0IENNVSBvbiBUdWVzIGFuZCBJbmRpYW5hIFRodXItU2F0Li4uIDxicj48 YnI+Li4uYW5kIGRvbiYjMzk7dCBmb3JnZXQgdGhhdCBTYXR1cmRheSBpcyBT cGFydGFuIFNlbmlvciBEYXkhIEMmIzM5O21vbiBvdXQgYW5kIHN1cHBvcnQg dGhlIFNwYXJ0YW4gU2VuaW9ycyEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3I0eXlVaU0xN1UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9y NHl5VWlNMTdVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2Vi YWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTc4NDU5Njc4NTU0Njg1NDU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Central Michigan recap

In the only game against each other this season, Michigan State and Central Michigan faced off in East Lansing in a Tuesday night in-state battle. The Spartans sent former Michigan State football player Adam Berghorst to the mound against Central Michigan's Evan Waters. The Spartans made a statement early in this one, as they were going to show that their offense would come to life after a dismal weekend in Iowa, City. Michigan State scored five first-inning runs, capped off by a Bryan Broecker two-run home run. The Spartans kept up the hot start at the plate, as MSU put up two more runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead after three innings of play. The Spartan pitching staff shut down the Chippewas all night, throwing a total of seven arms in a pseudo bullpen game for the staff. Those seven arms tossed nine innings, while only allowing four hits and striking out nine batters. The only runs the Spartans would give up would be in the eighth inning, as Central Michigan scored two runs, which ultimately would be the last scoring in the contest. Michigan State bounced back with a 9-2 victory over CMU, improving the Spartans' record to 30-19 and dropping the Chippewas to 32-19.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnlhbiBCcm9lY2tlciB3ZW50IG9wcG9zaXRlIGZpZWxkIGFuZCBp bnRvIHRoZSBSZWQgQ2VkYXIgUml2ZXIgZm9yIGEgQnJvZWNrZXIgd3JlY2tl ciBIUiBpbiBCMXN0ISE8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnJvZWNrZXJCbGFzdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jyb2Vja2VyQmxhc3Q8L2E+IHB1dCB0 aGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgYWhlYWQgNS0wIGluIHRoZSAxc3QgaW5uaW5nIGFuZCB3 YXMgQnJvZWNrZXImIzM5O3MgOHRoIEhSIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24hPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ry b25nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRh blN0cm9uZzwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jy eWFuQnJvZWNrZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyeWFuQnJvZWNr ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Zb0ppWEQ0QldJIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWW9KaVhENEJXSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE1TVUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU4NjA1MzU1 MzA2NDUwOTQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WSUNUT1JZIEZPUiBNU1UhISEhPGJyPjxicj5GaW5hbCBzY29yZTo8 YnI+TWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgOSwgQ2VudHJhbCBNaWNoaWdhbiAyPGJyPjxi cj5TcGFydGFucyBzdGFydCBvZmYgNC1nYW1lIHdlZWsgYXQgaG9tZSB3aXRo IGEgVyEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Zp Y3RvcnlGb3JNU1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNWaWN0b3J5Rm9yTVNVPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05pb2VTa1lOc0MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OaW9l U2tZTnNDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxs IChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTg2NDA4MjkwMzEwMTg0OTc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=