Coming off a series loss to Minnesota, Michigan State baseball was looking to rebound against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night. The Spartans defeated the Eagles 9-8 to earn the bounce-back win. “We knew we had to be ready to go tonight,” said MSU head coach Jake Boss after the win. “Unfortunately it wasn’t pretty, you just have to score one more than they do.”

The Spartans scored first on a fielding error in the first inning by Eastern Michigan that drove in two Spartan runs. The Eagles responded quickly in the top of the second with a double down the left field line by junior catcher Brendan Kleiman to cut the Spartan lead to 2-1. In the bottom of the second, the Spartans added three more runs with hits by senior third baseman Dillon Kark and senior outfielder Greg Ziegler to extend MSU’s lead to 5-1.

The back and forth continued as graduate shortstop Glenn Miller cut the Spartan deficit to 5-2 with a home run to left center in the top of the third for the Eagles. Eastern took the lead in the top of the fourth with a grand slam by junior outfielder Logan Hugo after three consecutive walks. After two scoreless innings, Kark came through again for the Spartans with a single to tie the game at six heading into the seventh inning.

MSU retook the lead with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Kark led the way for the Spartans with another single as MSU led 9-6. Kark finished the game with two hits, three RBIs, and a run scored. A late rally by Eastern Michigan in the eighth inning courtesy of a wild pitch and a double down the first base line by Miller drove in two more runs to make it 9-8 in favor of the Spartans heading into the ninth inning. The Spartans were able to hold off a comeback by the Eagles as sophomore right-handed pitcher Nolan Higgins recorded the save for MSU with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.

What's Next?

The Spartans will face off against Nebraska with a birth in the Big Ten Tournament on the line. MSU is currently ranked seventh in the Big Ten, one spot above the cut line, with a 10-11 record in conference play. Nebraska comes into the series looking to clinch the Big Ten regular season championship as they are currently one game behind Illinois for first place with a 14-7 conference record. “Everybody knows what’s at stake for us this weekend, we were in the very same position a year ago,” said Boss. “We need to play well, Nebraska is talented they are playing for a championship.” MSU’s final home series against the Cornhuskers starts Thursday night with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.