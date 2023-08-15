Michigan State at Iowa reportedly set for 3:30 p.m. start on Peacock
Another game start time is reportedly set on the schedule for Michigan State this fall. Barring the matchup being flexed to another network closer to the game's date, MSU's road trip to No. 25 Iowa on Sept. 30 will have a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
First reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the game will mark the second of the season so far slated for a streaming only broadcast on the NBC/Comcast platform. Just two weeks prior the visit by No. 10 Washington to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16 will also be streamed exclusively on Peacock as well.
The game at Iowa will also mark two straight 3:30 p.m. start times as Maryland's trip to East Lansing on Sept. 23 will also be a mid-afternoon kickoff. All together, MSU has nine of its 12 games slated for a tentative or firm start time just two weeks out from the beginning of its 2023 season. Only one so far is set for a noon kick off, the Oct. 14 visit to Rutgers.
Spartan head coach Mel Tucker will be looking to avoid a repeat of his last encounter with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City come Sept. 30. In just his third game leading the program and in the abridged 2020 season, MSU traveled to Kinnick fresh off a 27-24 victory on the road over No. 13/14 Michigan and were sent home in decisive fashion with a 49-7 loss to Iowa.
Overall, MSU is 22-24-2 all-time against Iowa with the Hawkeyes 2020 win snapping a three-game win streak by the Spartans in the series and two-straight wins in Kinnick.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (ET)
|
Sept. 1
|
Central Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7 p.m. FS1
|
Sept 9.
|
Richmond
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.n. ET BTN
|
Sept. 16
|
Washington
|
East Lansing, MI
|
5 p.m. Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
Maryland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.m., TBA
|
Sept. 30
|
Iowa
|
Iowa City, IA
|
3:30 p.m. Peacock*
|
Oct. 14
|
Rutgers
|
Piscataway, NJ
|
Noon, TBA
|
Oct. 21
|
Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7:30 p.m., NBC*
|
Oct. 28
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
TBA
|
Nov. 4
|
Nebraska
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
|
Nov. 11
|
Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
|
Nov. 18
|
Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
TBA
|
Nov. 24
|
Penn State
|
Detroit, MI
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
Tucker and the Spartans open the season on Sept. 1 against Central Michigan. The Friday primetime matchup set for FS1 will mark one of at least four primetime games this fall for the Michigan State. MSU will look to right the ship after a disappointing and injury plagued 2022 campaign fell short of a bowl game with a 5-7 finish.