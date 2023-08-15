Another game start time is reportedly set on the schedule for Michigan State this fall. Barring the matchup being flexed to another network closer to the game's date, MSU's road trip to No. 25 Iowa on Sept. 30 will have a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

First reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the game will mark the second of the season so far slated for a streaming only broadcast on the NBC/Comcast platform. Just two weeks prior the visit by No. 10 Washington to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16 will also be streamed exclusively on Peacock as well.

The game at Iowa will also mark two straight 3:30 p.m. start times as Maryland's trip to East Lansing on Sept. 23 will also be a mid-afternoon kickoff. All together, MSU has nine of its 12 games slated for a tentative or firm start time just two weeks out from the beginning of its 2023 season. Only one so far is set for a noon kick off, the Oct. 14 visit to Rutgers.