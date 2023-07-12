Michigan State football has announced who will represent the Spartans at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26.

For starters, Mel Tucker will enter his fourth season as head coach in East Lansing and will be at the annual league media event. For this year's trip, Tucker will be accompanied by redshirt senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley and redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay.

Duplain is one of the senior leaders on the offensive line. He has started 30 straight games at left guard over the past four seasons at MSU. Last fall, Duplain was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and the media. He logged 742 total snaps in the 2022 campaign.

Mosley is the leading returning receiver after grabbing 35 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has started 17 games in the past two seasons. Mosley is expected to lead a young and talented receiving corps this fall.

Haladay was named to a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree by both the coaches and the media last season. That distinction came for Haladay after posting a team-leading 120 tackles and 11 tackles for loss last season. He has made 23 starts in the past two seasons for the Spartans and is part of one of the best linebacking units in the conference with Aaron Brule, Darius Snow, Jacoby Windmon and others.

The 2023 Big Ten Football Media Days will take place on July 26 and July 27 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tucker will be addressing the media on July 26 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. All Big Ten coaches' press conferences, including Tucker’s, and new Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti’s press conference will air on Big Ten Network. Spartans Illustrated will have full coverage of the event from Indianapolis.