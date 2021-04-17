SpartanMag - Michigan State allowing fans for spring football game

East Lansing, Mich. - The sights, sounds and pageantry of Michigan State college football is slowing getting back to normal, with a big boost planned next weekend. Big steps toward a return to normalcy will take place during the annual spring scrimmage on April 24 at Spartan Stadium. The university announced on Saturday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the event, expected to be approximately 6,000. The Michigan State Marching Band and Michigan State cheerleaders and dance team will also be in attendance. The university did not officially refer to the event as the Green-White Game or Green and White Game, as has been customary in past years. Last year's spring scrimmage was canceled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

TICKET DISTRIBUTION

Beginning Tuesday, April 20, Spartan Fund members in the top three donor levels will be able to claim up to four (4) digital tickets from a limited allotment for this year's spring scrimmage. On Wednesday, April 21, tickets will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Michigan State’s official athletic website, msuspartans.com, with the opportunity to secure up to four (4) tickets. Also on April 21, MSU students will be able to claim one of 500 tickets allotted just for students. “We’re looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. “Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program. It’s a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing ‘Victory for MSU’ and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice.” The annual Green-White Game will not be a competitive game per se. The event will showcase 10 to 15 practice periods featuring individual group drills as well as live scrimmage periods. Only the lower-bowl seating areas (capacity of 54,566) at Spartan Stadium will be utilized, resulting in approximately 11 percent capacity. Total attendance will be well under MDHHS capacity limits (currently set at 20 percent capacity). “We are excited to be able to welcome a limited number of fans, including for the first time all year, the general public, to Spartan Stadium,” MSU Vice President and Athletic Director Bill Beekman said. “There’s a buzz building around the Spartan football program and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio. I’d also like to thank our staff who has worked diligently to put together a plan that complies with all of the MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans.”

FACE MASKS REQUIRED

Per Michigan State University policy, face coverings must be worn by everyone (including all faculty, staff, students, alumni, vendors and visitors) indoors and outdoors while on property owned or governed by MSU and while participating in MSU-related or MSU-sponsored activities.

HEALTH SCREENING

Everyone ordering a digital ticket must enter a valid email address to receive the tickets. The email addresses will be documented by the Spartan Ticket Office for contact tracing purposes. All email addresses receiving digital tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office will be sent a link 24 hours prior to the event to complete a mandatory health screening. The completed health screening form must be shown to stadium personnel before entering Spartan Stadium. Spectators also will be required to pass a symptom checklist.

PARKING

Parking on game day will be free on campus in lots 79, 62, 126 and 63. Lot 124 will be available for accessible parking. Lots open at Noon. Tailgating is not permitted and lots will be strictly monitored to enforce this policy. The event will be televised live on Big Ten Network. It will also be broadcast statewide on the TCF Bank Spartan Media Network, with George Blaha and Jason Strayhorn on the call. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a 30-minute pregame show.

ENTRY AND SEATING PROTOCOLS