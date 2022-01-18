Michigan State adds cornerback transfer Ameer Speed from Georgia

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State added some championship know-how to its roster on Tuesday, and the Spartan staff knows the addition well.

Ameer Speed, who started three games at cornerback for National Champion Georgia during the 2021 season, announced via social media on Tuesday that he has committed to enroll at Michigan State.

Speed (6-3, 211, Jacksonville, Fla.) is a graduate transfer who received an undergraduate degree in Sociology during fall commencement ceremonies. He will be a sixth-year, super senior.

Mel Tucker recruited Speed to the University of Georgia in 2017 when Tucker was defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs.

In the fall of 2016, Speed took an official visit to Michigan State. Harlon Barnett served as the Spartans’ primary recruiter for Speed.

Barnett was co-defensive coordinator for the Spartans at that time. Barnett is now assistant defensive coordinator of the Spartans and defensive backs coach.

“Coach Tucker and Coach Barnett were two people I wanted to work with when I came out of high school,” Speed said via Twitter when making his transfer commitment public. “I knew that they could develop me into both the man and the player that I strive to be. So to have the opportunity to be coached by the two is a true blessing.

“I am honored to say that I am heading to Michigan State to continue chasing and working towards my dreams.

“Spartan Nation, I look forward to meeting you and I hope I make you all proud. Let’s go!”

Speed began his social media announcement by saying: “Thank you DawgNation and my brother for this journey and opportunity over the years. You guys have made Athens one amazing ride.

“I also want to thank every coach that has reached out to me. I am grateful for every new opportunity presented.”

Speed is expected to enroll immediately and participate in winter conditioning and spring practice at Michigan State.

Speed is MSU’s fourth transfer for 2022, joining running back Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), linebacker Aaron Brulé (Mississippi State) and linebacker Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and defensive end Khris Bogle (Florida).