Michigan State 2023 class defensive recruiting picture
EDGE
Committed:
Michigan State has three commitments at the defensive end position in 6-foot-4, 220-pound, Norman (OK) product Bai Jobe, 6-foot-5, 240-pound Pleasant Valley (IA) Andrew Depaepe, and 6-foot-4, 245-pound Detroit (MI) Jalen Thompson.
Although Jobe took a recent visit to Oklahoma, and the Sooners are considered a threat there, SpartanMag.com expects the Spartans to hold each of the three defensive line commitments.
More defensive linemen on the radar:
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman, Ashton Porter was previously committed to Northwestern before visiting Michigan State in October and decommitting soon after the trip to East Lansing.
He has since visited TCU and Oregon, with an official visit planned to Mississippi State on December 9. Houston is the last school in his top five. Porter plans to announce his final decision on January 3.
Michigan State offered the 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman Brenton Williams on November 21. He is a late-rising prospect who at one point was committed to Coastal Carolina. The three-star decommitted on Nov. 17, announcing offers from Auburn, Penn State, Missouri, and Michigan State just days later.
Auburn is expected to be a major player for the Opelika (AL) prospect, but Michigan State decided it was worth throwing their hat in the ring, and are pushing for a visit. Meanwhile, Auburn's head coaching picture remains a mystery.
Sid Kaba is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle prospect out of Columbus (OH) Kipp. Kaba visited Michigan State for the Rutgers game last week, calling it a great trip.
"The trip was great, I got to meet the coaching staff and I loved the atmosphere," Kaba told SpartanMag.com. "I talked to Coach DuHart and (defensive line coach Marco) Coleman before the game about the game plan going in. The d-line was playing pretty straight forward but hit a lot of stunts in the second half. I love a competitive game."
Kaba holds offers from Michigan and Penn State, two schools he visited in the summer. Those schools seemed to have cooled off on him as Kaba released a top four of Western Michigan, Marshall, Duke, and Ohio in September.
Michigan State offered the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman, Roderick "Trey" Pierce III, on October 22, followed by offers from Auburn and Texas. Michigan has also been trying to flip the Wisconsin commit.
It is unclear at the moment if Michigan State coaches have gained traction in this recruitment, but Michigan State is not alone in attempting to flip the Chicago (IL) Brother Rice product.
Linebackers
Committed:
Michigan State has had a long time verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jordan Hall of IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL), despite recent attempts from Florida to flip the Spartan commit. Hall and his mother visited Michigan State for the Indiana game, reaffirming his commitment to the Spartans for the time being.
With less than a month until signing day on Dec. 21, Michigan State will need to continue to recruit Hall to make sure he signs with the Spartans in the early period. Likely a future inside linebacker, Hall is one the most important and vocal commits on the defensive side of the ball.
Jayvant Brown surprised some Spartan fans with an off the radar visit, first reported by SpartanMag.com, and then subsequently followed it up with a commitment. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound four-star is from another Florida powerhouse in St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale. Brown pairs nicely with Hall with his sideline-to-sideline speed and high football IQ.
Defensive backs
Committed:
Michigan State has three defensive backs currently committed, all slated at the cornerback position as of now. 6-foot-2, 175-pound Denton (TX) Ryan, Chance Rucker seems to be the most locked in with the Spartans with no signs of wavering.
Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day, three-star Eddie Pleasant has been committed to Michigan State since April, but SpartanMag.com has learned Florida State is one school pushing hard to open things back up. Pleasant made the short trip to Florida State at least once this fall for a game. He tells SpartanMag.com he has no other visit plans as Michigan State looks to hold onto the 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback commit.
The biggest flip candidate in the Michigan State 2023 class is 6-foot, 170-pound corner Colton Hood. Hood is an Auburn legacy with his uncle Roderick graduating and playing for the Tigers. Colton has been committed to Michigan State since early September, but has taken multiple visits to Auburn along with a most recent trip to North Carolina.
On the radar:
Michigan State hosted four-star corner, Daylen Austin on an official visit last June, about a month after his commitment to LSU. Austin returned to East Lansing on an unofficial visit for the Spartans last home game against Indiana. Austin has also taken several trips to Oregon.
Austin is still committed to LSU, but SpartanMag.com feels even if he were to step back from of his commitment, Oregon would be the front runner to flip the four-star. The former defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Long Beach (CA) Poly High, Rashad Wadood is on the Oregon staff as Director of Community Engagement. The strong connection gives Oregon the edge to flip Austin. Michigan State will continue to recruit Austin but it is unlikely he ends up signing with the Spartans as of now.
Cameron Calhoun is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back who was previously committed to Cincinnati. Calhoun had been committed to the Bearcats since June, but was recently offered by Michigan State, Michigan, and Maryland. He also took an official visit to Kentucky. Calhoun also took an unofficial visit to Michigan last weekend.
Michigan State is expected to host Calhoun in December.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety, Terrance Love, of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes has been committed to Auburn since April. With the firing of Bryan Harsin, and the unclear future of the program, Michigan State and other schools have kept in contact with the four-star.
South Carolina and Michigan State are two schools Love tells SpartanMag.com he plans to take official visits to.
Michigan State offered 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback, Dante Lovett of Hyattsville (MD) Dematha High School on November 15. Lovett has been committed to Virginia Tech sine May, at the time picking the Hokies over Cincinnati, Boston College, and Maryland.
Since his commitment, he has been offered by Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Georgia Tech.
Michigan State offered the 6-foot-2, 170-pound three-star CB Nireek Sharpe on October 13 as Sharpe made a name for himself on the recruiting scene during his senior season. Going into his senior season Sharpe held offers from Western Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Arizona State, and a few other smaller schools. Once his mid-season highlight film got around, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Mississippi State all offered. He later released a top three including those three new offers.
Sharpe officially visited Mississippi State on November 5th, and he plans to take an official to East Lansing on December 2nd. Sharpe tells SpartanMag.com he talks to Harlon Barnett twice a week.
Michigan State offered the 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back Andrew Powdrell out of Woodlands (TX) on November 3rd, his third total offer joining Montana State and Houston Baptist. Powdrell tells SpartanMag.com he keeps in consistent contact with Michigan State graduate assistants, and has been working to setup an official visit.
“I talked to coach Zack (Wojik) and Bo Els a couple days ago and before that I talked to Coach Hazelton for the first time along with Coach Barnett,” Powdrell told SpartanMag.com. “I was told the the first or second week of December, I let them know I had a OV with Montana State that I actually just finished this weekend so one will most likely be set this week.”
Athlete
On the radar:
SpartanMag.com has heard the possibility of linebacker, safety, and wide receiver for the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Ardmore (OK) Plainview three-star, Morgan Pearson.
Pearson visited Michigan State over the weekend, and plans to return to East Lansing for an official visit in December. He also visited Norman back in September, holding offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, and more.
Sources tell SpartanMag.com the visit went well. Pearson could be a commitment canidate after his official visit.