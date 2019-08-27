Football season is finally back after a long eight month wait. Michigan State fans are sure to be happy seeing their Spartans take the field this fall but the next crop of Spartans are ready to take on their final season of high school before putting on the pads for the Spartans next fall.

Below, I take a look the three of the Michigan State commitments who attend Michigan high schools.

Ian Stewart (Carlson HS) ATH - Stewart is recruited as a WR for the college level but will play quarterback for his final high school season. Stewart is a little bit like current Michigan State junior WR Cody White, who also played QB in High School.

Carlson High School went 8-2 last year, losing to rival Trenton by one point in the first round of the state playoffs. Stewart is the highest-rated recruit of the three in-state commitments.

Dallas Fincher (East Kentwood HS) OG - Fincher sometimes gets overlooked in the rankings but that could change with Fincher impressing during preseason scrimmages and indications of a strong senior season ahead. He teams up this fall with future Penn State lineman Bryce Mostella in what will be one of the most dangerous offensive and defensive lines in the state. Mostella is rated a three-star recruit and the No. 19 player in the state of Michigan. East Kentwood is coming off a 9-2 season during which they lost in the district championships to Saline. East Kentwood is ranked 17th in the state going into 2019 according to TheDZone.com.

Tommy Guajardo (Dearborn HS) TE - Guajardo is another prospect often overlooked in the rankings. Big, strong, and physical, Guajardo is one of the best in the state at what he does and is likely the top tight end prospect in the Great Lakes State for 2019. Playing both ways for Dearborn High, he’s expected to be the go-to target for the Pioneers this fall as well as a leader at linebacker on defense. Guajardo, a 3 star prospect, is the No. 21 player in the state of Michigan according to Rivals.com.

Dearborn finished last season at .500, going 5-5 and losing in the first round of the playoffs to conference rival Belleville. This season, Guajardo and the Pioneers hope to make some noise coming into the season ranked No. 32 in the state according to TheDZone.com





