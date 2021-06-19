Michael Masunas' commitment: What it means & Where he fits
Michigan State is low on scholarship-worthy, traditional tight ends - and that shortage will extend into the fall of 2021, the year before Michael Masunas is scheduled to enroll.Spartan coaches did...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news