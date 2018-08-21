Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 13:57:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Michael Dowell tackles learning curve with help from his brothers

Freshman defensive back has utilized the advice of his older brothers to navigate the learning curve faced by every first-year player.
Dane Robison
Ricardo Cooney
SpartanMag.com staff

EAST LANSING - Like most freshmen, Michael Dowell, the third and last of the Dowell clan to join Michigan State’s football team, faces a stiff learning curve in terms of earning playing time.But th...

