Michael Dowell tackles learning curve with help from his brothers
EAST LANSING - Like most freshmen, Michael Dowell, the third and last of the Dowell clan to join Michigan State’s football team, faces a stiff learning curve in terms of earning playing time.But th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news