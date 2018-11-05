MICHIGAN - The MHSAA playoffs are in full swing and several 2019 Spartan commits are in midst of leading their teams to high school glory before heading to East Lansing for their next Football journey.

Of the eight commits in the class from Michigan, six played this last week in District Championships and all six won and will move on to Regional Finals this week.

One of the best performances of the week from anyone in the state came from 2019 West Bloomfield WR Spartan commit Tre Mosley. Mosley helped the Lakers past the Shamrocks of Novi Catholic Central in a overtime game, 17-14.

“We knew coming into the game it would be a tough one because all the Catholic league teams play tough,” says Mosley. “It was a very good game on both sides and we ended up coming out on top in OT. We practice OT situations every week at practice so it wasn’t anything new to us.”

Mosley made a huge play mid way through the second quarter and gave West Bloomfield a 14-7 lead at the time as he hauled in a 80 yard touchdown pass.

“It was time for me to make a BIG play.”

With the win West Bloomfield advances to the Division 1 Regional Final where they’ll take on Belleville which features 2019 Spartan commits Julian Barnett and Devontae Dobbs and also 2020 Michigan commit DB Andre Seldon Jr. who Mosley looks forward to matching up with.

“The win is all that’s important to me,” says Mosley. “That will be a big time matchup that everyone will be seeing for the next couple years.”

Other commits playing this week: Marcel Lewis, Chippewa Valley vs Dearborn Fordson Division 1. Spencer Brown, Walled Lake Western vs Midland Division 2. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East vs Parma Western Division 3.