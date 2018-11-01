DETROIT - Last week SpartanMag.com went down to 3200 East Lafayette Street, home to state power Detroit Martin Luther King as the Crusaders took on another state power rival, River Rouge, in the first round of the Division 3 MHSAA playoffs.

King is typically a Division 2 team when it comes to the playoffs but a drop-off of about 300 students made the Crusaders a Division 3 team this year. River Rouge has done the opposite, jumping divisions every couple years with increasing numbers. River Rouge has gone from Division 6 in 2011 up four divisions to Division 3 in 2018.

Both schools have been powers from the Detroit area for the last several years, making deep playoff runs.

In this first round matchup, King won 7-6 in a low scoring slug fest. Junior running back Peny Boone, a Michigan State recruiting target, was a big factor in preserving the lead. He rushed for 96 yards on 16 carries, including runs of 16 and 24 in crunch time, allowing King to run out the clock late in the game.

“We played tough football,” says Boone. “We knew Rouge wasn’t a team to just lay down to us.”

A major win over a fellow perennial power sets the tone for what King hopes to accomplish in these playoffs.

“We had a close first game,” says Boone. “From here on out, we can’t let any team get confidence and be close to us.”

Detroit King advances to face Warren Woods Tower in second-round District action on Friday. The winner will face the survivor of the Trenton vs. Allen Park game.

Michigan State commitment Adam Berghorst and his Zeeland East team (9-1) will play rival Zeeland West on the other side of the Division 3 bracket. Muskegon is the Division 3 favorite, but Detroit King packs a winning history. Those two teams could be on course for a rematch in the state title game. Muskegon defeated King, 24-21, on Aug. 31.

Despite King losing 300 students, Boone is one student the school gained. He transferred from Warren Fitzgerald to Detroit King after his sophomore year.

“The transfer really helped me,” he said. “I’m running downhill a lot more and think I’ve gotten better.”

Boone has been in contact with Michigan State and Coach Brad Salem despite no offer yet from the Spartans.

“I like it at MSU,” Boone said. “They have some good people there. They’re not sure when I will get an offer though.”

Boone has 16 reported offers including Kentucky, Tennessee, Purdue, Iowa, and Iowa State among others and says he talks to all of them consistently but mentioned Tennessee as one of the most consistent.

Rivals.com lists Boone as a 5.8 four-star recruit, ranked No. 6 in Michigan for the 2020 class.