SpartanMag - Merchant feels 'really good about this group' as No. 10 seed

East Lansing, Mich. - It started as motivation to help her team get through the difficulties of playing basketball during a global pandemic.

It ended as a battle cry that saw the Michigan State return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

That return will see the No. 10 seeded Spartans (15-8) face No. 7 seeded Iowa State (16-10) at 6 p.m. on Monday in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN) where all 64 team will be sequestered for the duration of the postseason.

The winner will face the No. 2 Texas A&M/No. 15 Troy winner on Wednesday.

“I definitely think they have a different perspective now," said MSU head coach Suzy Merchant. "There’s a little more to life than just what we do for a living. So for them to really just fight through and really appreciate the opportunity to get out there, have somewhere to go and have somewhere to be, I think it just really took itself to another level.’’

This will be the sixth time the two programs have met with MSU holding a 3-2 edge but with the Cyclones holding a 1-0 lead in NCAA Tournament meetings.

MSU finished its conference slate with an 8-7 mark to go along with six game cancellations. The Cyclones compiled a 12-6 record in Big 12 play. The Spartans were 2-1 on neutral courts this season.

MSU is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five completed seasons, after the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We get to play, especially during this time when nothing’s guaranteed,’’ said junior guard Nia Clouden. “So this opportunity to play in the tournament this year is even more special considering what happened last year with the tournament being canceled. So we have to be thankful for the opportunity to be able to participate.’’

Overall, the Spartans are making their 18th trip to The Big Dance. MSU has gone to the NCAA Tournament 15 of the last 18 completed seasons.

This is only the second time in MSU's NCAA Tournament history that the Spartans have been a 10 seed, also doing so in 2012.

“I just feel really good about this group,’’ Merchant said. "They’ve been the most fun in coaching that I can remember. Not to say anything negative about other teams, I just feel really good about this group. So the fact that we’ve made it to the finish line and are here and have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament is something that I’m definitely not going to take for granted.’’

The Spartans will be led into Monday’s contest by Clouden, an All-Big Ten performer, who leads the team with 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game

Junior guard/forward Ashley Joens, a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection, tops the Cyclones’ offense, averaging 23.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.