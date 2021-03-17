SpartanMag - Merchant feels 'really good about this group' as No. 10 seed

Merchant feels 'really good about this group' as No. 10 seed
East Lansing, Mich. - It started as motivation to help her team get through the difficulties of playing basketball during a global pandemic.
It ended as a battle cry that saw the Michigan State return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
That return will see the No. 10 seeded Spartans (15-8) face No. 7 seeded Iowa State (16-10) at 6 p.m. on Monday in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN) where all 64 team will be sequestered for the duration of the postseason.
The winner will face the No. 2 Texas A&M/No. 15 Troy winner on Wednesday.
“I definitely think they have a different perspective now," said MSU head coach Suzy Merchant. "There’s a little more to life than just what we do for a living. So for them to really just fight through and really appreciate the opportunity to get out there, have somewhere to go and have somewhere to be, I think it just really took itself to another level.’’
This will be the sixth time the two programs have met with MSU holding a 3-2 edge but with the Cyclones holding a 1-0 lead in NCAA Tournament meetings.
MSU finished its conference slate with an 8-7 mark to go along with six game cancellations. The Cyclones compiled a 12-6 record in Big 12 play. The Spartans were 2-1 on neutral courts this season.
MSU is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five completed seasons, after the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We get to play, especially during this time when nothing’s guaranteed,’’ said junior guard Nia Clouden. “So this opportunity to play in the tournament this year is even more special considering what happened last year with the tournament being canceled. So we have to be thankful for the opportunity to be able to participate.’’
Overall, the Spartans are making their 18th trip to The Big Dance. MSU has gone to the NCAA Tournament 15 of the last 18 completed seasons.
This is only the second time in MSU's NCAA Tournament history that the Spartans have been a 10 seed, also doing so in 2012.
“I just feel really good about this group,’’ Merchant said. "They’ve been the most fun in coaching that I can remember. Not to say anything negative about other teams, I just feel really good about this group. So the fact that we’ve made it to the finish line and are here and have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament is something that I’m definitely not going to take for granted.’’
The Spartans will be led into Monday’s contest by Clouden, an All-Big Ten performer, who leads the team with 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game
Junior guard/forward Ashley Joens, a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection, tops the Cyclones’ offense, averaging 23.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
FAMILIARITY BREEDS CONTEMPT?
MSU and Iowa State have an NCAA Tournament history dating back to 2009.
That’s when Merchant’s team suffered a bitter and controversial one-point loss to the Cyclones in the regional semifinals in Berkeley, Calif.
The Spartans, who had bested Middle Tennessee State and Duke to earn a spot in the Sweet 16, were denied a trip to the Elite 8, falling to Iowa State, 69-68, thanks to a banked-in 3-pointer by the Cyclones and non-call that didn't go Michigan State's way in the final seconds.
While Merchant didn’t want to drum up memories of the painful loss, she did acknowledge the long time connection she and Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly have shared throughout the years.
The veteran coaches cut their coaching chops in the Mid-American Conference with Merchant at Eastern Michigan and Fennelly at Toledo.
Merchant coached at EMU from 1998-2007, while Fennelly served as the Rockets’ head coach from 1988-95.
Contempt? No. They get along well. But they will put that aside for 40 minutes on Monday.
Combined they have accumulated more than 1,100 wins at the Division I level.
Merchant is just 18 wins away from 500 in her career but all she’s concerned about is Monday’s opponent.
“It’s just about living in the moment because any important moment can be taken from you, so my goal is just to prepare them the best I can and I’m sure Iowa State’s going to do the same,’’ Merchant said.
CLIFF'S NOTES ON MICHIGAN STATE
The Spartans will hit the court in San Antonio with a quartet of sophomores who have been instrumental in this year’s success.
Second-year players Alyza Winston, Moira Joiner, Taiyier Parks and Julia Ayrault made up the Spartans' second-, third-, fifth- and seventh-leading point producers.
The quartet provided 33.8 of the team’s 75.2 points per game this season after a freshman season in which they were thrown into the fire of playing time once injuries ended the seasons of the Spartans’ prominent seniors in 2019-20.
MSU enters the postseason with just five players on its roster that have played in an NCAA Tournament.
“It’s important that they get this feeling now, so that when they’re my age it won’t be new to see your name up there,’’ said senior forward Mardrekia Cook. “So, I’m very happy that we made the tournament and that the young girls get to be a part of this because a lot of people didn’t make it and a lot of people would die to be in our position.
"So the message I’m sending is that this opportunity only comes around once a year so if you want to be one of the teams that does this every year, you have to make it count.’’
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT
The one thing Merchant knows about a Fennelly-coached team is that his team’s are comparable to European-style teams where all five on the floor can step out and pop from distance beyond the arc.
While Joens is the leading scorer, the Cyclones also boast Big 12 Freshman of the Year guard Lexi Donarski, who adds 12.9 points and two assists per game, while senior forward/center Kristin Scott, a second-Team All-Big 12 performer, contributes 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Emily Ryan also chips in eight points and dishing out 5.7 assists per game.
“Ashley Joens is a really good 3-point threat all the time,’’ said Merchant of a team that shoots an average of seven 3s a game. “She can really score the ball and they have everybody that can shoot it. The freshman Donarski is really good as well and even their bigs shoot, so that’s definitely something we’re going to have to do a good job on defensively, guarding the arc.’’